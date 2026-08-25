‘Bring wisdom, not insults’: Ramaphosa clashes with DA’s Michalakis during Q&A

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DA chief whip George Michakalis was challenged by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to adopt a more collaborative approach rather than just criticise the country’s water crisis.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question from the DA MP in parliament on his national water crisis action plan.

“With this water problem, rather than to pontificate or stand with a measure of piousness on platforms, it requires the involvement of all so that we can solve the problem.

“The honourable member is not one who would find it easy to work with others, but I will invite him nonetheless; let us work together to address this challenge. It is when we work together that we are able to address even the most difficult problems.”

The president said he was finding a great deal of collaboration at local government level, adding that others are willing to come on board — despite the DA leader’s posture.

“Ask yourself what can be done to solve the problem. Rather than point fingers, this is the time to help us all address the challenges our people are facing. I would rather have him say, ‘Mr President, what can we do to make the lives of our people a lot easier?’ I’d rather hear him say, ‘how can I support you so that we address this problem together.’”

Ramaphosa said this was being done by a number of role players of their own volition.

“I get this approach across the country from different people. But I have to come to parliament and hear the honourable member throwing insults and pointing fingers. I say to you, come, let’s work together. I want to hear you bring your wisdom. Wisdom is best used when you get into the scrum, rather than stand on the sidelines and throw them — they soon evaporate into the air.”

Ramaphosa accused Michalakis of politicising a crisis that affects many citizens, leaving them with dry taps and limited access to a basic natural resource.

“The honourable member is making a long political speech on a matter that is so important, while completely ignoring the measures and the interventions government is making.

“National government has demonstrated that even as there are problems and challenges in a number of areas that affect the lives of our people, we are able to take action to address those challenges.”

Ramaphosa said they have been fortunate in that, in addressing various challenges, they have built partnerships with labour, business and communities.

“They have brought their expertise, capabilities, and views to the table to help address the challenges that we all face.

Michalakis responded that Ramaphosa’s party “clearly needs all the help it can get”.

TimesLIVE