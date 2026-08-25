‘There will be arrests’: Ramaphosa warns those fuelling anti-immigrant violence

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President Cyril Ramaphosa says those involved in instigating and carrying out acts of violence against immigrants will face the might of the law, vowing “there will be arrests”.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during a question-and-answer session in parliament on Tuesday.

He said it is important for South Africa to take action as its neighbours are observing to see how the government treats the complex and sensitive matter.

“The issue of the instigators of violent actions that have been taken against people from other countries is a matter that is being processed. The police and security apparatus have informed us that they are following it up, they are gathering all the reports and evidence.”

Ramaphosa said several other people have been arrested and that even those who have “been seen to be leading these processes” are of interest to the police.

“We are concerned about the actions that have been taken against many Africans in our country, and we have made it clear that those who violate the law and those who transgress the various prescripts of our laws need to be dealt with.”

Ramaphosa said where incidents of violence have resulted in injury or death, those responsible will be held accountable.

“Those who have perpetrated those acts will be followed up, there will be arrests, and there will be charges preferred against those who have done so. That is a process for the police and prosecuting authority who have the responsibility to ensure that anyone engaging in criminality is brought to book.”

EFF leader Julius Malema questioned why the leaders of the xenophobic groups have not been arrested or prosecuted.

“What is worse is that two of them came to meet you. You should have locked them up that same day,” Malema said.

“The level of violence perpetrated against African foreign nationals in this country over the past few months has a face. We know who the instigators and perpetrators of these violent acts are.”

Malema put it to Ramaphosa that this gives an impression that the violence is state-sanctioned.

“In certain instances we have seen perpetrators unleashing their violence against African immigrants in the presence of the police, and yet none of these perpetrators and instigators has been arrested.”

However, the president insisted that the state has not endorsed any discrimination and intends to act. He also cited the importance of the country’s role in continental relations.

“South Africa remains a respected member of the African community of nations and a principled Pan-African actor. We continue to participate actively in the continental and regional bodies and processes.

“While some African countries have raised concerns about the anti-migrant actions by some groups in our country, as a government we have firmly and publicly rejected xenophobia, Afrophobia, vigilantism and all forms of discrimination against people from other countries.”

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