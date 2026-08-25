Politics

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases continues

Inquiry examines alleged delays in apartheid-era prosecutions

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators is continuing in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Ex-Hawks boss claims billionaire paid R10m for Glynnis Breytenbach’s DA position

2

What you need to know about Matlala’s testimony at Madlanga

3

ANC gives councillor candidates without matric a final deadline

4

Two suspected CIT robbers wounded in shootout in KZN

5

Board suspends Gems head Stan Moloabi

Related Articles