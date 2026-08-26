Dlamini-Zuma retracts vote-buying claims against Ronald Lamola

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ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has retracted claims linking international relations minister Ronald Lamola to a circulating audio recording of alleged vote-buying during past party leadership conferences.

Dlamini-Zuma initially made the allegations during an appearance on the African Renaissance Podcast, hosted by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, which Lamola denied.

Following the broadcast, Lamola wrote an open letter to Dlamini-Zuma expressing his concern and disappointment over her statements.

“You are a leader I have long held in high esteem throughout my years of activism in the African National Congress,” Lamola wrote.

He distanced himself entirely from the recording.

“Let me be unequivocal: I categorically deny any involvement in vote-buying, whether through phone calls, voicenotes, or any other medium, during that conference or at any other time. Furthermore, my voice and manner of speech are well known to many comrades, and any fair-minded person can clearly discern that the voice in question is not mine.”

He requested that Dlamini-Zuma retract her statement and issue an apology, noting that he wished to avoid legal action.

“It would pain me to take legal action against an ANC veteran with distinguished struggle credentials. I believe our movement has internal mechanisms and a culture of comradely engagement that should be exhausted before legal routes are pursued. It is not in my nature to turn every political disagreement into a courtroom battle.”

In a brief statement posted on X on Tuesday, Dlamini-Zuma officially withdrew her claims.

“During my participation in the African Renaissance Podcast, I attributed a voicenote to comrade Ronald Lamola. Comrade Lamola has since advised me that the voice was not his,” Dlamini-Zuma stated. “I withdraw the attribution on the basis of his clarification.”

During the same interview, Dlamini-Zuma also alleged that money has played an improper role in ANC leadership contests, specifically accusing ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula of “dishing [out] money in the clinic to be elected as the secretary-general and for the president to be elected”.

She maintained her broader assertion on party financing, calling for the ANC to confront the issue.

“The broader concern I raised regarding the influence of money in leadership contests remains an important matter that must be addressed for the renewal and integrity of the African National Congress,” she added.

Lamola accepted the retraction, reiterating that he had no involvement in the conduct attributed to him.

“I welcome Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s withdrawal of her attributing a voicenote to me in relation to the ANC’s internal electoral processes,” Lamola said.

He agreed that a wider debate around money in politics remains relevant.

“The influence of money in politics is a legitimate and important matter for public discussion. That discussion must, however, proceed on accurate facts and without falsely implicating individuals.”

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