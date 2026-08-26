eThekwini councillor Welekazi Sibiya’s sudden death shocks family and DA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Democratic Alliance KZN provincial leader Sithembiso Ngema and public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson were among members of the party who, on Wednesday, visited the family of councillor Welekazi Sibiya, who died at the weekend. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The family of eThekwini councillor Welekazi Sibiya, who died on Saturday following a short illness, are struggling to come to terms with her death.

Her aunt, Thandiwe Xaba, told TimesLIVE they couldn’t believe the young, vibrant woman who “knew everything” was no more.

She said her niece had visited a doctor, who in turn referred her to Addington Hospital after she reported feeling weak and struggling to breathe. At the hospital she was put on a drip and then discharged.

However, her condition worsened and she was rushed to RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, where she died a short while later.

The family was told her death was related to severe blood clotting.

DA provincial leader Sithembiso Ngema, who publicly announced Sibiya’s death on Sunday, visited her family home in KwaNdgezi on Wednesday. He was accompanied by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson and other members of the party.

“Welekazi was a dedicated young leader who cared deeply about the communities she served,” said Ngema. “As a DA councillor in the eThekwini metro, she was never afraid to speak up for residents, raise difficult issues and push for better governance, accountability and service delivery.

I can say with absolute certainty there are very few people, particularly in local government, who could serve, speak and convince people like councillor Welekazi — Dean Macpherson, public works and infrastructure minister

“Her contribution extended well beyond her work in council. Welekazi was a rising leader within the DA who had already shown enormous potential. She was passionate about public service and committed to making a difference in the lives of the people she represented.”

Ngema said the party would assist the family with whatever legal or financial resources they needed in relation to Sibiya’s death.

Macpherson said they had met the family to convey the party’s condolences and offer their support.

“Councillor Sibiya’s passing is a great loss to her family, colleagues, friends and the community she served. It speaks to the measure of how well-known and well-liked she was, even by the people she would hold accountable in her political career. And she wouldn’t only do that in eThekwini — she would highlight issues with ministers, deputy ministers and even MECs, speaking up for what was right,” he said.

“Internally too, she wasn’t afraid to speak. If something was wrong, she would say it was wrong. She would also publicly acknowledge if something was right. As a party in KZN, we benefitted from someone who understood, thought and did things differently. She challenged us as an organisation and party to speak to people in different ways and communicate with them.”

Macpherson said he was impressed by the way that she always ready to put her hand up for leadership roles. Whether as a mayoral candidate or virtual chairperson, she was always ready to serve, he said.

“She loved the DA, defended it and was proud of being DA. She loved being blue and it was difficult because there were other parties who courted her. I can say with absolute certainty there are very few people, particularly in local government, who could serve, speak and convince people like councillor Welekazi.”

The DA is going to miss her in the upcoming local government election campaign, Macpherson added.

“We were really looking forward to her campaigning in various communities. We are not going to be able to fill that hole but we are dedicating this campaign to her. If she could raise her voice and speak up on behalf of the party, she would tell us to continue with the campaign, rather than being sad and letting things come to a standstill. We will try our best to be victorious so that we can fulfil her dream.”

TimesLIVE