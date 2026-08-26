Human trafficking accused claims arrest was politically motivated

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A controversial Umhlanga businessman claims his arrest on human trafficking and kidnapping charges is politically motivated, and was carried out because his name was mentioned at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Stock picture:

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A controversial Umhlanga businessman says his arrest at his home two weeks ago on human trafficking and kidnapping charges was politically motivated and came after his name was mentioned at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

This emerged during a bail application for the businessman, who is a convicted drug dealer, and his 48-year-old co-accused in the Durban regional court on Wednesday.

The co-accused was arrested two days after the businessman. Both also face sexual assault charges and cannot be named until they plead.

The men allegedly lured victims from Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, to Durban using a SIM card job scam. Once in Durban, the victims were allegedly sexually exploited at a property on Stirling Crescent in Durban North.

In an affidavit on Wednesday, the businessman, who has been linked to former police minister Bheki Cele, claimed his arrest was linked to bombshell accusations made by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July last year and was carried out to suit a political agenda.

His name was mentioned at the commission probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

However, investigating officer Det W/O Karl Sander, who was on the stand, denied that, saying while there was an element of interference, it was not political.

Sander said he wasn’t involved in the 2022 arrest but when he took over the case in February this year he worked with the Hawks and the director of public prosecutions to ensure a successful prosecution.

He said he couldn’t answer for two colleagues who had also worked on the case but said there was information missing from the docket which, according to him, indicated someone didn’t want the matter to go to court.

The businessman’s name was also mentioned at the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating alleged criminal justice system corruption. It released its draft preliminary report last month, clearing several high-profile figures of direct criminal conduct and links to underground criminal networks.

Among those cleared in the draft are suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and suspended deputy commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

During his first appearance, the state opposed bail for the businessman and his advocate Paul Jorgenson asked for the reasons.

Jorgenson said his client had previously been arrested on human trafficking and prostitution-related charges, tied to a 2022 raid at a Durban North residence, but the matter was not placed on the roll. It is understood the property was linked to a family trust.

Jorgenson said on Tuesday his client was not a flight risk, would surrender his passport and would not interfere with the witnesses or the investigation. He said his client would present himself at court for future appearances.

The lawyer submitted his client’s health status in a report detailing medical conditions for which he was being treated, presented by a doctor.

The co-accused’s attorney told the court his client was his family’s sole breadwinner and that he looked after his ill father.

The bail hearing continues.

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