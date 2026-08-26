POLL | Should a matric certificate be a mandatory requirement for municipal councillors?

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The ANC has made it a requirement for councillor candidates to possess a matric certificate or accredited NQF level 4 qualification ahead of the November 2026 local government elections. Picture:

The ANC’s requirement for new councillor candidates to possess a matric certificate or accredited NQF level 4 qualifications ahead of the November 2026 local government elections has sparked intense debate about whether formal qualifications are necessary for municipal duties.

Though the party rejected formal waivers for candidates without matric, it is allowing current non-compliant candidates to remain on candidate lists conditionally, provided they sign a pledge to obtain their matric or an accredited NQF level 4 qualification within 12 months of taking office.

According to the chairperson of the ANC’s electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, candidates who failed to submit written, signed pledges through their provincial list committees (PLCs) by 5pm on August 25 2026 will face immediate removal and replacement on candidate lists.

The directive has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters view it as a necessary benchmark, arguing councillors need a foundational education to read, analyse, and process basic municipal reports.

Critics argued that holding a matric certificate will not automatically eradicate corruption or resolve poor service delivery, maintaining a councillor’s practical ability to serve a community should be the most important requirement.

TimesLIVE