Politics

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of ‘Cat’ Matlala continues at Madlanga commission

Alleged kingpin returns after delay for legal consultation

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The cross-examination of alleged criminal syndicate kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is continuing at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Cocaine worth R167m confiscated from Brazil flight at OR Tambo

2

Cop probing Knysna politicians’ murders killed

3

DA opposes EFF bid to oust speaker Thoko Didiza

4

WhatsApp exchanges reveal Matlala, Maumela, Msibi financial links

5

‘I would never kill cops in front of cameras,’ Reiger Park shooting accused tells court

Related Articles