Joburg council under fire over Lesiba Malotana’s appointment

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Former Gauteng head of department of health Lesiba Malotana has been appointed Johannesburg head of public safety, a decision that has attracted criticism. Picture:

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The Joburg Crisis Alliance (JCA) has called for the immediate rescission of Lesiba Malotana’s appointment as Johannesburg’s head of public safety.

On Thursday, the alliance expressed outrage at the City of Johannesburg council’s decision to appoint Malotana, a former Gauteng health department head, saying it flew directly in the face of repeated calls by residents and civil society for ethical, competent and clean government in Johannesburg.

The JCA is a coalition of residents, activists and organisations working to end corruption, restore governance and improve how Johannesburg is governed.

On Wednesday, the DA also rejected Malotana’s appointment, saying he is currently the subject of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into his alleged involvement in the infamous Tembisa Hospital tender scandal.

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The JCA said most disturbing was that the council had “acted with its eyes wide open”.

“Information before council reportedly identified Malotana as a high-risk candidate, while serious matters concerning him remain unresolved. Instead of exercising caution, council proceeded with the appointment subject to so-called ‘enhanced conditions’.”

The concerns surrounding Malotana were substantial, the JCA said.

“He was previously removed from his position as Gauteng health head of department following a high-profile precautionary suspension by the provincial government.”

This action took place amid ongoing SIU probes into severe financial irregularities within that department, it said.

The JCA said a complaint has also been lodged with the Public Protector, adding that the broader SIU investigations into these matters remain outstanding.

It said it fully recognised the presumption of innocence and this was not about declaring Malotana guilty of a crime, as formal legal and disciplinary processes must run their course.

“It is about whether council exercised responsible judgment in appointing someone facing unresolved integrity questions of this magnitude to one of the city’s most powerful positions.”

The JCA also called on political parties, civil society organisations and other interested parties to urgently examine the legality and rationality of the council decision and institute legal proceedings to have the appointment reviewed and set aside.

The alliance said the city must disclose the full report, risk assessment and legal advice placed before the council, explaining exactly why a candidate explicitly flagged as high-risk was considered suitable for a senior appointment.

TimesLIVE