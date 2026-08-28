Five key things ex-Hawks head Lt-Gen Lebeya revealed at Madlanga commission

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Former national Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya appeared at the Madlanga commission on Thursday and made several revelations about the situation within the SAPS. He also touched on his relationship with controversial businessman and suspected underworld kingpin Katiso “KT” Molefe, who is facing more than 35 charges, including murder.

Molefe is currently out on R400,000 bail.

Here are five key things he revealed at the commission:

There has been serious political interference in the SAPS as far back as 2009.

National police commissioners have used that situation to restructure the organisation, weaken it or constructively enhance it, negatively weaponise it against adversaries and create jobs to accommodate loyalists.

Former national police commissioner Phiyega Riyah dismissed him without following the correct legal procedure.

He does not know murder accused Katiso Molefe even though a previous witness who appeared before the commission alleged that Lebeya had sent Hawks officers to Molefe’s house in December 2024 to disrupt Molefe’s arrest.

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan once called him wanting a status update on the Phala Phala matter but did not say in what capacity he was asking.

Sowetan