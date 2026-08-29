Cosatu caught between ANC and SACP

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Cosatu is unlikely to pick a side in the dispute between the ANC and the SACP at its congress ahead of the local government elections.

This is as the trade union federation wants to avoid a conflict that would necessitate a vote when affiliates gather to elect new leaders next month.

The federation has found itself in the middle of a dispute between its tripartite alliance partners, who for the first time will be contesting each other in the elections on a broad scale.

This is after the SACP — under general secretary Solly Mapaila — opted to contest elections outside the alliance following its unhappiness with the ANC’s decision to include the DA and FF Plus in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Cosatu is now under pressure to give its affiliates and its members a line of march on who they should back in the elections.

The ANC hopes Cosatu will continue to back the party, as the federation has influence over about two-million members. The re-election of Cosatu president Zingisa Losi at the congress will be seen as a victory for the ANC as she is considered a close ally of party president Cyril Ramaphosa, despite also serving on the SACP’s central committee.

In the run-up to the Cosatu congress, the SACP has made notable inroads with some of the affiliates, with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) formally endorsing the SACP for the coming polls.

However, other influential public sector unions — such as the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) — have publicly said they will back the ANC.

They are supported in this stance by one of Cosatu’s oldest unions, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

I think what will happen is this: I suspect we will just say we encourage workers to vote for a party within the alliance. Whether that’s ANC or the party [SACP] — Senior Cosatu leader

The ANC-SACP conflict has worried Cosatu leaders, who say the issue has the potential to split the country’s biggest trade union federation if not handled delicately.

Hence the behind-the-scenes attempts to avoid affiliates voting on the matter at the Cosatu congress next month. The preferred approach, argues a Cosatu leader, is to encourage members of Cosatu to support any of the parties in the alliance.

“I think what will happen is this: I suspect we will just say we encourage workers to vote for a party within the alliance. Whether that’s ANC or the party [SACP]. As long as you vote for one of the two, it’s up to you,” said a senior Cosatu leader.

This leader said Cosatu had been placed in an extremely difficult position, having to choose between the two “parents”.

“When the parents fight, its the kids who suffer, and it’s exactly that. Our guys don’t want to be forced to choose. In fact, they’re not going to choose between the two,” the leader said.

At the congress, only the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is expected to press for a vote on the matter.

“I would expect only Nehawu to really raise this issue at the congress. Other unions, I think, are slightly still with the ANC, but I think the appetite is not to be divided on this issue,” said the leader.

“And I don’t think there’s appetite among ourselves to force it to a vote ... I think there’s an appetite for a consensus approach because we can’t tell Nehawu to undo the resolution that’s a conference mandate. But, you know, unions are independent, basically.”

Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks told the Sunday Times that the affiliates will go to the congress armed with their different mandates, which will be debated at length at the congress.

“Cosatu has mandated its affiliates to secure mandates from members and workers with regards to the November local elections and the ANC and SACP contesting them,” said Parks.

“Cosatu has a standing resolution to support the ANC at the elections. This is reviewed at each congress.”

Cosatu’s leadership was mandated by its 2025 central committee to engage its alliance partners on addressing issues of tension in the alliance; the modalities for the alliance partners contesting the elections; and how to ensure that the alliance is not only united but strengthened [after the] November 4 elections — Matthew Parks, Cosatu spokesperson

According to Parks, Cosatu “supports” and “values” both its alliance partners, and that it is the September congress that will take a final decision — based on mandates from its members and workers — on the direction it will take.

“This is a matter of great sensitivity for Cosatu. The unity of the federation is sacrosanct and hence the CEC [central executive committee] and affiliates are determined that this matter and deliberations will be handled in a manner that unites workers and the federation,” said Parks.

“It will be critical that these discussions unite workers, Cosatu and the alliance, and equally ensure the alliance is radically reconfigured — on the ground and driving working class campaigns — and emerges victorious in the November elections.”

As far as Parks is concerned, Cosatu remains hopeful a solution can be found. But this may be too late, as the candidate lists for the elections were submitted by all political parties, including the ANC, which, according to those with knowledge of the process, excludes SACP councillors.

“Cosatu’s leadership was mandated by its 2025 central committee to engage its alliance partners on addressing issues of tension in the alliance; the modalities for the alliance partners contesting the elections; and how to ensure that the alliance is not only united but strengthened [after the] November 4 elections,” said Parks.