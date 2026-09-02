POLL | Was the IEC right to reject ANC request to extend candidate deadline?

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The decision by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to reject the ANC’s request for an extension to finalise its candidate list for the 2026 local government elections has sparked intense debate.

The ANC missed the August 28 deadline, claiming a technical glitch in the IEC system prevented it from completing its councillor candidate submissions.

The party further claimed it was in discussions with the IEC to secure a grace period to finalise the process.

However, the IEC rejected both claims, stating that its online system operated without disruption until the 5pm deadline on Friday.

“The commission wishes to clarify that it has not allowed any party, nor does it intend to allow any party or independent candidate, an additional capturing opportunity beyond the close of candidate nomination on Friday, 28 August 2026 at 17h00,” the IEC stated.

The rejection has raised concerns that the ANC could be excluded from contesting several municipalities. Meanwhile, opposition parties have strongly opposed the ANC’s request, arguing that electoral commission rules must apply equally to everyone and that no party deserved special treatment.

If the ANC has indeed missed the submission deadline in certain wards or municipalities, it will mark a repeat of the party’s experience during the 2021 local government elections, when it initially failed to submit candidate names for multiple municipalities and wards.

TimesLIVE