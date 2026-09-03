Panel had enough evidence to impeach Ramaphosa, says ATM

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Anton Katz, representing the ATM, told the Western Cape High Court that the court should not interfere in an unfinished parliamentary process unless there were a compelling reason to do so. File picture:

The ATM has argued that the evidence before the section 89 independent panel was sufficient to justify President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment.

But the full bench of judges, led by Western Cape judge president Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, continued probing whether the panel properly connected the evidence to the charges formulated against the president. Judges Mark Sher and Ncumisa Mayosi make up the full bench.

Advocate Anton Katz, representing the ATM, told the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday that the court should not interfere in an unfinished parliamentary process unless there was a compelling reason to do so. Katz warned that allowing the review at this stage could open the door to “Stalingrad” tactics aimed at delaying the impeachment process.

The judges repeatedly tested that argument. Judge president Mabindla-Boqwana questioned whether the impeachment committee could stop its inquiry if it found the evidence insufficient. “So there’s no bailout process at the impeachment committee for the president?” she asked.

Sher questioned why Ramaphosa should have to appear before the committee if the four charges identified by the panel were not supported by sufficient evidence. “Why should the president have to go to an impeachment hearing … if on the current four charges there wasn’t sufficient evidence?” he asked.

Katz maintained that parliament should be allowed to complete its process rather than have the court intervene midway.

[Ramaphosa’s counsel Wim] Trengove argued the panel had largely recited his version rather than properly assessing it against the evidence. On Thursday the ATM’s advocate, Kessler Perumalsamy, sought to rebut that argument, taking the court through the panel’s treatment of the four charges

The dispute centres on the report of the independent panel chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo and supported by judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello. It found in 2022 that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations of the constitution, as well as serious misconduct, after the theft of about $580,000 from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Ramaphosa is challenging the report, arguing that the panel applied the wrong test, exceeded the four charges before it and failed to properly consider his version of events. He said it failed to consider whether he had acted intentionally or in bad faith as required by law.

His counsel, Wim Trengove SC, has already argued that the panel was required to establish “sufficient evidence” and could not simply rely on a prima facie case. He said the panel was intended to act as a filter before a sitting president was subjected to an impeachment inquiry.

Trengove argued the panel had largely recited his version rather than properly assessing it against the evidence.

On Thursday the ATM’s advocate, Kessler Perumalsamy, sought to rebut that argument, taking the court through the panel’s treatment of the four charges. Perumalsamy argued that the panel had considered both “incriminating and exculpatory evidence”, weighed the competing versions and reached rational conclusions.

The first charge alleges that Ramaphosa undertook other paid work in breach of the constitution through his farming interests.

The judges questioned whether there was evidence that Ramaphosa had actually been remunerated for work, rather than simply holding a disclosed business interest from which he could receive dividends. They also questioned the relevance of the foreign currency to that charge.

Perumalsamy argued that the circumstances surrounding the money were relevant to assessing Ramaphosa’s involvement in the farm, including evidence that he bought and sold game and gave instructions concerning transactions. He conceded that the panel’s reasoning was not “picture perfect”, but maintained that its conclusion was rational.

The second charge concerns Ramaphosa’s alleged failure to report the theft under section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Ramaphosa says he reported the burglary to Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, then head of the presidential protection unit, and expected him to ensure that it was dealt with through the appropriate police channels.

Perumalsamy argued that this did not satisfy the statutory requirement to cause the theft to be reported, saying a specific instruction was required.

The court questioned whether getting that interpretation wrong could, by itself, amount to serious misconduct or bad faith. Charges 3 and 4 generated further scrutiny. They concern Ramaphosa’s alleged use of Rhoode and the presidential protection unit in dealing with the burglary.

At the heart of the case is a dispute over the role of the section 89 panel

Perumalsamy argued that the panel was entitled to consider events in Namibia as part of its assessment.

He relied on evidence concerning Rhoode, presidential adviser Dr Bejani Chauke and statements from Namibian authorities, arguing that the evidence supported an inference that Ramaphosa sought the assistance of the Namibian president in dealing with a suspect linked to the theft.

The judges questioned whether that inference was sufficiently supported, pointing to sworn versions from Ramaphosa, Rhoode and Chauke and asking whether the evidence excluded the possibility that Rhoode had been acting on instructions from other senior police officials or had gone beyond those instructions himself.

The court also asked whether there would still be sufficient evidence against Ramaphosa if the Namibian evidence were removed. Perumalsamy said he could see a credible argument that there might not be, although he did not concede the point.

He maintained, however, that the panel was conducting a preliminary inquiry, not deciding Ramaphosa’s guilt. The evidence therefore did not have to be conclusive; it had to be sufficient to justify an impeachment inquiry.

The judges also questioned whether the panel had gone beyond the four charges by relying on the Namibia evidence and the circumstances surrounding the stolen cash.

Perumalsamy acknowledged that the alleged approach to the Namibian president was not itself a separate charge, but argued that the evidence was relevant to the alleged unlawful instruction to Rhoode and Ramaphosa’s alleged conduct inconsistent with his oath of office.

He further argued that even if the court found defects in individual charges, it would not necessarily have to set aside the entire report. Perumalsamy said the court could, if necessary, sever individual charges using its remedial powers.

At the heart of the case is therefore a dispute over the role of the section 89 panel. Ramaphosa argues that it was required to act as a meaningful evidentiary filter before subjecting a sitting president to impeachment proceedings. The ATM argues that the panel was only required to determine whether sufficient evidence existed to warrant the next stage of the process.

The hearing continues.

Business Day