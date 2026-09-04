Ad hoc committee descends into chaos as DA, ActionSA walk out over squabbling MPs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system descended into chaos on Thursday, resulting in members from the DA and ActionSA walking out of the meeting.

The walkout followed a heated exchange between representatives of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) regarding the committee’s failure to summon former SAPS deputy head of crime intelligence, Feroz Khan, to testify — a decision the MK Party strongly opposed, accusing fellow MPs of shielding Khan from accountability.

The tension boiled over during a virtual sitting convened to consider the committee’s draft report on Thursday. PA MP Ashley Sauls called out the MK Party for repeatedly accusing other parties of protecting Khan.

“I will not be intimidated by the MK Party,” Sauls said. “The nonsense that they continue to speak on public platforms must not be allowed.”

MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe took offence at Sauls’ phrasing, interjecting to accuse him of swearing at party members in parliament.

“You will stop it,” Shongwe warned. “I will reply to you personally. I’ll attend to you personally if you say nonsense. That’s swearing.”

Sauls was unfazed by the threat, asserting that the PA had never protected Khan. “Let’s be clear: the PA has never protected Khan. It’s utter nonsense.”

The exchange escalated as MK Party members demanded to know why Sauls had previously opposed calling Khan to testify, claiming video footage from previous meetings proved his stance. Sauls dismissed the allegations as lies and challenged Shongwe to publish the recordings.

Amid the mounting commotion, ActionSA MP Dereleen James intervened to express her frustration before leaving the platform.

“I cannot be part of this,” James said. “My time is very meaningful. I can’t sit here for 45 minutes listening to this when we have sacrificed our families and time, and South Africans are waiting for an outcome. Surely at some point, they have to find common ground so we can move forward. This is embarrassing. Call me when the meeting resumes and you can bring it to order.”

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach followed suit, announcing that all DA members were also stepping away. “You can call us back when these two are finished squabbling,” Breytenbach said.

Despite the departure of ActionSA and the DA, the shouting match continued.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane distanced himself from the dispute, allowing the two parties to continue arguing.

ANC MP Khusela Diko condemned both parties for undermining the committee’s work and criticised Lekganyane for failing to maintain order.

“We have sat here listening to utter disrespect for the platform of parliament from two parties,” Diko said. “We must put it on record that we find it extremely disappointing that these members were not reprimanded. While you might have seen fit to handle it this way, their behaviour on this platform is unacceptable.”

ANC MP Xola Nqola echoed Diko’s frustration, noting that such outbursts eroded public trust in the committee’s work.

“Doing this at the tail end is painful,” Nqola remarked. “This is a gross transgression of National Assembly rules, which require members to address each other through the chair. You were completely disregarded as the presiding officer.”

Both Diko and Nqola requested that the DA and ActionSA members be contacted to rejoin the proceedings.

After being called back, the committee resumed its sitting. The MK Party issued an apology for the disruption, and the DA and ActionSA reconnected to allow the meeting to proceed.

The disruption comes as the ad hoc committee races to finalise its report for submission to the National Assembly by September 11.

TimesLIVE