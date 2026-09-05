‘Boss’ Mbalula faces ANC backlash over election list chaos

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A growing fallout is brewing in the ANC over the party’s failure to submit its complete candidates list, with some national executive committee (NEC) members demanding action be taken against secretary-general (SG) Fikile Mbalula.

The party risks losing some municipalities it controls in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State following internal administrative blunders that saw some of its candidates for the coming local government elections not officially registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) by the August 28 deadline.

Luthuli House’s chaotic candidate registration process has left prominent figures such as ANC and government veteran Frank Chikane — whom the party has earmarked as its answer to Helen Zille and the DA’s campaign for Johannesburg’s mayoral chain — off the proportional lists.

Others in Chikane’s situation include ANC NEC member and deputy sport, arts & culture minister Nocawe Mafu — recently announced as one of four candidates being considered for mayor of Buffalo City, the only metro the ANC still controls outright.

Former ANC Youth League deputy president Andile Lungisa — controversially nominated to run as a mayoral candidate for the Nelson Mandela Bay metro despite his criminal record for assaulting a fellow councillor a few years ago — has also been omitted. Lungisa says he was assured his name would be added during the window for amendments.

With the IEC having not yet publicly released the full list of registered candidates, it is unclear how many prospective councillors on the ANC list were left out.

At least nine NEC members interviewed by the Sunday Times said the secretary-general should be held personally liable

Earlier this week, the electoral body confirmed its system showed there were 2,274 candidate nominees from 45 parties whose names had been “captured” but were not formally submitted by the concerned parties. The IEC, however, denied this may have been as a result of a “technical glitch”, as claimed by the ANC.

Luthuli House is downplaying the shambles, blaming the unexplained “technical glitch” and arguing that mayoral candidates who were inadvertently left out in the rush to meet the deadline could still make it when the IEC reopens the process for amendments soon after the elections. But some senior ANC leaders place the blame squarely at Mbalula’s door.

At least nine NEC members interviewed by the Sunday Times said the secretary-general should be held personally liable.

The blunder, they argued, is so serious it could see the ANC lose municipalities it could have easily won. They pointed to the Alfred Nzo district municipality in the Eastern Cape, where the mayor, Tsileng Sobuthongo, was omitted from the list even though he remained popular with voters.

Signs of trouble for Luthuli House emerged on Monday when the party issued a statement stating a “glitch” had caused some names to be left out, only for the IEC to publicly deny such a “glitch” or that it was in talks with parties to amend the lists.

This was followed by the circulation of a letter written by Eastern Cape ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi seeking details of the consolidated list Luthuli House submitted on behalf of the province.

The Eastern Cape is said to be the hardest-hit province, with many of its candidates in the OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo district municipalities and the Sundays River Valley and Walter Sisulu local municipalities affected. In Port St Johns, the ANC failed to submit the names of 20 ward councillor candidates as well as the names of 19 proportional representation candidates.

In KwaZulu-Natal, where the ANC is trying to regain the support it lost to former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party, the party is said to have failed to field candidates for uMshwathi — a KwaZulu-Natal Midlands local municipality near New Hanover, where the ANC still enjoys support.

As discontent grew in ANC ranks, Mbalula on Thursday used a party gathering to dismiss the criticism, saying he was “the boss of the ANC” and was being criticised by “rubbish” people who did not know what they were talking about.

This prompted an angry response from NEC member Mondli Gungubele, who took to X to criticise Mbalula’s remarks.

“The failure to submit municipalities and a set of candidates to the IEC is a scandalous incident that cannot be joked about. As leadership, if we cannot be embarrassed by this, we aren’t worth the idea,” Gungubele posted.

His outburst was supported by a fellow NEC member who said members had begun building a case against Mbalula, accusing him of gross incompetence.

“Mbalula cannot be absolved from blame. Mbalula is a law unto himself,” the member said.

A Mbalula sympathiser in the NEC defended him, saying NEC members who wanted him charged were being disingenuous because they knew the electoral committee was led by party veteran Kgalema Motlanthe.

“The SG doesn’t run electoral processes. You can’t just blame someone because you don’t like him. You ask for a report first from the committee,” he said.

I am not scared of ANC members. I understand the ANC and its members. I know the duplicitous, I know the honest, and I know the liars who are not working for the party; they specialise in being vocal — Fikile Mbalula, ANC secretary-general

Another NEC member said they were shocked to learn Mbalula reopened the lists to make amendments with regional and provincial leaders on Friday after an NEC meeting earlier in the week had already approved them.

According to the member, this is unprocedural, as the NEC had essentially ratified the lists as final, and any amendments would have had to be reapproved by another NEC meeting.

“In my knowledge, once the NEC is done, that’s the final stage, and the secretary-general must go and submit the list. The NEC finalised that list on Wednesday, and it meant that either on Wednesday night or Thursday he was then supposed to submit it, as is,” said the NEC member.

This, according to some NEC members, is one reason they believe Mbalula should face a disciplinary hearing, which, they say, could potentially lead to his dismissal as secretary-general.

At least three other NEC members said Mbalula must face the music.

“There must be accountability. If we don’t act factionally, we must act in the same way that we acted on [expelled ANC secretary-general] Ace [Magashule]. We suspended him,” said one member.

“This one [Mbalula] thought he is the boss. That’s why he’s going around saying he’s the boss. Now the bossing is haunting him; the boss must now account. The buck stops with him anyway, not the provincial secretaries.”

While some in the ANC have turned on him, Mbalula seemed to still enjoy the backing of the party leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president told reporters on Friday that there had indeed been “a glitch”, adding the ANC was hoping the matter could be resolved amicably with the IEC and that, if not, the ANC could approach the Electoral Court.

The Sunday Times can reveal that the ANC on Friday approached the Electoral Court to appeal against the IEC’s decision to refuse to hear its case that there were faults in the system that prohibited it from submitting its full list.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said yesterday that the electoral body had been notified of the ANC’s appeal.

“The commission has received the ANC’s appeal to the Electoral Court yesterday [Friday] and ... is applying its mind to the legal questions raised in the appeal. Once the Electoral Court issues directives, the commission will outline its response,” Mamabolo said.

Speaking at an ANC Women’s League event in Ebony Park on Thursday evening, a defiant Mbalula maintained he had done no wrong and again blamed an IEC glitch.

“I am not scared of ANC members. I understand the ANC and its members,” he said. “I know the duplicitous, I know the honest, and I know the liars who are not working for the party; they specialise in being vocal.”

Mbalula has seriously damaged the ANC. If he survives this for any future candidacy of any kind when it comes to 2027, I’ll say that his ancestors are with him — ANC insider

A senior ANC figure said Mbalula had admitted during a meeting with the Eastern Cape provincial executive committee this week that the party’s lists were submitted only minutes before the expiry of the August 28 deadline. The admission has intensified anger among provincial leaders who believe the crisis was avoidable.

One ANC insider said members had questioned why the party had waited until the final weeks to complete a process that should have been dealt with months earlier.

“Mbalula has seriously damaged the ANC. If he survives this for any future candidacy of any kind when it comes to 2027, I’ll say that his ancestors are with him.”

The anger is not confined to one faction. NEC members from different sides of the ANC’s internal divide are understood to be increasingly concerned about the secretary-general’s handling of the process.

But another NEC member said the problem went beyond Mbalula and that the party as a whole should take blame.

“If we had submitted the list in time, this excuse of a glitch would not have existed. If we claim the problem was on the IEC, we must prove it.

Mbalula referred the Sunday Times to party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu for comment.

Bhengu said the party stood by its processes on how the lists were handled.

“The ANC is comfortable with all its internal processes and should there be any evidence of failures we ask anyone affected or with that evidence to come forward but we trust our processes because they’ve been stress-tested,” said Bhengu.

Bhengu dismissed the allegations that the list was reopened on Friday post-NEC meeting.

“We are not aware of any reopening of the list except in cases that were condoned by the NEC. Anyone with evidence of that should bring it forward. I’m not aware of that as the spokesperson of the ANC.

“Any allegation of list manipulation is without facts. However, we call on anyone who has evidence of that to come forward.”