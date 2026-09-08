ActionSA promises free MyCiTi bus rides for Cape Town residents if elected

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ActionSA Cape Town mayoral candidate Dereleen James unveiled the party's plan to woo voters, which includes free MyCiti Bus rides for residents. Picture:

ActionSA has set out to cushion Cape Town residents from rising living costs with a plan to introduce free MyCiTi bus trips.

The plan was announced by the party’s MP and Cape Town mayoral candidate Dereleen James, who lamented the rising cost of public transport.

“Our plan responds to the reality that Cape Town residents spend a disproportionate amount of their household income on transport, effectively paying a second rent to get to work. At the same time, the average Cape Town road user loses 96 hours a year sitting in traffic, costing the city’s economy about R3bn in lost economic activity every year.

The move forms part of the party’s campaign to “make Cape Town affordable again”. ActionSA said the proposal is the first of a series of measures it will announce over the next three weeks.

“These measures will place a credible offer before residents who are gatvol with having to make impossible trade-offs between the unaffordable costs of housing, transport, water and basic essentials,” James said.

According to ActionSA’s calculations, the city’s bus service carries about 65,000 passenger trips daily, with an operating cost of R1.7bn in the 2024/25 financial year.

“Revenue from the service is R336m, representing only 0.52% of the city’s total annual expenditure of R64.341bn,” James said.

The party said it intends to fund free weekday MyCiTi trips by introducing a tourist levy on short-term accommodation.

“This is based on international best practice and will create a new revenue stream without placing another financial burden on Cape Town residents.”

James said a modest R100 levy per tourist per night could generate an estimated R975m to R1.3bn a year, based on about 26,000 short-term rental units, 250 booked nights and one to two guests per booking.

She said this would more than cover the loss of fare revenue from making weekday MyCiTi trips free.

James told spectators at the MyCiTi Civic Centre on Tuesday morning that ActionSA also intends to work towards introducing a MyCape Card, which would allow seamless payment and transfers between Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, MyCiTi and minibus taxi services.

“Cities are for the people who live in them. On November 4 Capetonians can vote [for] ActionSA to reimagine Cape Town with lower transport costs, less congestion, greater access to opportunity and a city that works for its residents.”

TimesLIVE