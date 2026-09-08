Chikane left off ANC mayoral list in ‘error’, explains Mbalula

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has challenged those with evidence of wrongdoing to come forward. File picture:

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that the party’s front-runner for the Johannesburg mayoral candidacy, Reverend Frank Chikane, is not on the list, but that this is an “error”.

According to Mbalula, this will be corrected — possibly after the election, should the Electoral Court dismiss the ANC’s appeal against the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC’s) decision to refuse to hear its case about the list submission.

This comes after the Sunday Times reported at the weekend that an administration lapse had led to Chikane, Andile Lungisa — the ANC’s mayoral candidate in Nelson Mandela Bay, and Nocawe Mafu, mayoral candidate for Buffalo City, being left off the list.

According to the report, this and the inability to submit the party’s full list of councillor candidates ahead of the local government election, are the reasons some of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) members are calling for Mbalula to be held accountable and face a disciplinary hearing.

Although he did not mention specific names, Mbalula confirmed that an error had led to some of the names being left off the list.

“You also reported about the issue of mayoral candidates who are not on the list; that is an error and it will be resolved because they belong [on] the PR [proportional representation] list,” said Mbalula.

“The majority of our mayoral candidates are on the lists. Those who are not, and if they are nominated, finally, as mayors, by the collective of the top seven, will be included in the list.”

Mbalula said he does not regard this as a crisis, as it is something that can be corrected.

“There’s no crisis about that — that so-and-so is not included and all of that — in terms of the mayoral candidates.”

Mbalula said he was not deterred by those calling for him to be suspended — people he says he thought were his comrades and “loved each other”.

“I don’t get perplexed when comrades, even my own comrades, that I trust, that I believe in, that I toiled with, [that] I thought we love each other as comrades, insult me in the streets and do not come to me at Luthuli House. And even when I give them reports in the meetings of the organisation, they go to you, and I don’t blame you, and give you reports that I gave in the meetings of the ANC,” said Mbalula.

He said he has never ran away from taking accountability and that he would be the first to admit if he had done anything wrong.

Mbalula also challenged those with evidence of wrongdoing to come forward. His comment comes after reports that there had been alleged manipulation of the lists and that he reopened the lists after the NEC had already ratified it — something that is not allowed.

But Mbalula said the amendments he made on Friday, the IEC deadline day, were requested by the NEC.

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