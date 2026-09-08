POLL | Can voters trust the ANC to run their municipality if it can’t get its election candidate lists right?

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The ANC’s failure to get all its election candidate lists submitted on time has raised questions about the party’s readiness for the upcoming local government elections. Picture:

The ANC failed to submit some of its candidate lists before the deadline set by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

This has raised questions about whether the ANC should be given another chance, and if the party can be trusted to run municipalities.

The ANC’s failure to get all its election candidate lists submitted on time has raised questions about the party’s readiness for the upcoming local government elections, and has eroded public trust in its ability to run municipalities.

The party has blamed technical problems for the missed deadline, but the IEC has disputed aspects of the explanation.

The controversy has also raised the possibility of internal sabotage, with ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane saying the matter should be investigated.

Beyond the political fallout, the candidate list crisis raises a bigger question for voters: if a political party struggles to manage its own candidates and meet an important election deadline, can voters trust it to manage the much bigger responsibility of running a municipality?

Municipalities are responsible for services that affect people every day, including water, electricity, roads, refuse collection and billing.

For those who participate in voting, the issue is whether the latest controversy is simply an administrative mistake or a sign of deeper problems within the party.

TimesLIVE