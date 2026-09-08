Politics

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases

Inquiry examines alleged delays in apartheid-era prosecutions

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into, and prosecution of, apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘Warning was inadequate’: Kekana’s defence fights use of bail record in Matlala trial

2

Tembe family vows to ‘stay silent’ as Anele inquest resumes

3

From 57% to 94.7%: how a rural school in Limpopo is changing the way pupils see their future

4

Police make second cocaine bust at OR Tambo in four days

5

POLL | Should MacG’s podcast face consequences over Minnie Dlamini’s R897,000 deal claim?

Related Articles