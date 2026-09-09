MPs accuse GNU of ‘railroading’ impeachment committee as Malema heads to court

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GNU partners the ANC, the DA, the IFP, FF Plus, the PA and Al-Jama’ah have voted in favour of opposing the EFF’s urgent application in the Western Cape high court, asking it to overturn the impeachment committee vote last week to rescind the recommended appointment of Adv Thandazani Madonsela as evidence leader.

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Some parties in parliament say the “GN—U bloc” within the impeachment committee is hellbent on “railroading” them at every turn as they prepare for the impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The comes after GNU partners — the ANC, the DA, the IFP, FF Plus, the PA and Al-Jama’ah — voted in favour of opposing the EFF’s urgent application in the Western Cape high court, asking it to overturn the impeachment committee vote last week to rescind the recommended appointment of Adv Thandazani Madonsela as evidence leader.

The EFF, MK Party, ActionSA, BOSA, ATM and the UAT defended the EFF’s latest court bid on the matter, saying the committee should at least serve a notice to abide by whatever court outcome.

EFF leader Julius Malema and his party, among others, argue that last week’s vote to rescind Madonsela’s appointment was irrational and amounted to a “fervent attempt to make parliament cower to the executive”.

“It is as if we have learnt nothing from the years parliament was used to defend wrongdoing by Jacob Zuma, and now the ANC, the DA, the PA and other GNU minions are prepared to show our constitution the middle finger in defence of Ramaphosa and prevent him from ever accounting for the illicit dollars found in his Phala Phala farm.”

The GNU bloc last week voted to rescind Madonsela’s appointment following Ramaphosa objection to his appointment, citing an apprehension of bias on Madonsela’s part.

So when it suits them, they choose not to use their vote, when it does not suit them, they want to use their vote to get a GNU majority to protect the president, who is the head of the GNU. — Athol Trollip, MP and ActionSA Eastern Cape chairperson

The president argued that Madonsela may be harbouring a grudge against him after he removed him several years ago as his representative in the Judicial Service Commission and that he was conflicted in the matter since he advised the ANC on the Phala Phala saga.

During tense debate on how the committee should respond to Malema’s court application after chairperson Makashule Gana was cited as the respondent, ActionSA’s Athol Trollip slammed MPs from the ANC, the DA and other GNU partners, saying they were protecting the president.

“Chair, what we are seeing right here is GNU majoritarianism, manifesting itself in protectionism,” charged Trollip.

“It’s showing itself because initially the ANC chose not to vote on the election of the evidence leader. And they then started clutching at straws at the behest of the president and wanted to use majoritarianism.

“So when it suits them, they choose not to use their vote, when it does not suit them, they want to use their vote to get a GNU majority to protect the president, who is the head of the GNU.”

“The EFF has got every right to go to court to oppose the decision of last week, which I believe was railroaded down our throats, and majoritarianism was on display instead of pragmatism at finding the truth. We are not here to protect any one person; we want the very best evidence leader to help us get to the truth.”

But ANC MPs would have none of it, saying they were ready to fight the matter in court, where it was expected to be set down for oral arguments next Friday.

“There is no majoritarianism because we can check the minutes of this committee … I am just saying the majoritarian thing must not be used to blackmail those that are in the majority on a particular day because this changes all the time, it has nothing to do with being the GNU,” said the ANC’s Boyce Maneli.

After a lengthy debate, the matter was settled with a vote and the “GNU” won the day.

Nineteen MPs from the “GNU bloc” voted to oppose Malema’s court bid, while the nine lawmakers from the other side voted to abide by it.

In the end, the committee resolved to defer discussions on who should replace Madonsela pending the outcome of Malema’s application.

Sunday Times