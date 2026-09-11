Missing deadlines, errant MPs: ad hoc committee seeks another extension

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Parliament's ad hoc committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane expressed concerns over the impossibility of meeting the corruption report on deadline due to the extensive review required. Picture:

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Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system has written to the speaker of the National Assembly to request another deadline extension to finalise its report.

The committee met virtually on Thursday evening to continue deliberating on the draft report. Having already missed multiple previous targets, the committee faced its latest deadline on September 11.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane said due to the hundreds of pages members still need to review, it would be impossible to finish the work on time.

We have to do due diligence, and there is no way the remaining pages can be covered [before deadline] — Soviet Lekganyane, committee chair

“We understand the volume of work that has to be done and the tedium of the process,” Lekganyane said. “We have to do due diligence, and there is no way the remaining pages can be covered tonight. We still have more pages left than what we have already gone through.”

Over the past few weeks, the committee has been deliberating and receiving submissions regarding evidence gathered during oral hearings. Key issues under review include suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s decision to disband the political killings task team (PKTT) and allegations of corruption within law enforcement leadership.

MK Party MP David Skosana raised concerns over poor attendance by fellow committee members during these sessions. “It’s like we are moonlighting,” Skosana said. “Like we are just here for the sake of completing the report. This committee is not being taken seriously.”

He noted that while members showed strong enthusiasm when the committee was established in July 2025, many are now routinely missing meetings.

“I raise this with pain. When we started, we had enthusiasm, and all of us attended. But now ... while understanding there are genuine apologies and other commitments ... checking the attendance registers for our virtual meetings and the final days of physical sittings shows a pattern. It feels like what we are doing here is just a formality, and we are not doing justice to the work. It’s disappointing.”

Skosana noted that poor participation has further affected the committee’s ability to meet its September deadline.

In response, Lekganyane stated that the committee must proceed despite the absences, though he assured members he would follow up with those who have failed to attend.

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