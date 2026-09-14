‘Women have the right to come home safely’: Chikunga calls for action after Kempton Park deaths

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Women, youth and persons with disabilities minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has raised concern about reports of women being attacked while exercising in public spaces. Picture:

Women, youth and persons with disabilities minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has called for urgent measures to make public spaces safer for women after the discovery of four women’s bodies in the Kempton Park area in the past two months.

“Women have the right to occupy public spaces. Women have the right to exercise. Women have the right to come home safely,” she said.

The call comes after police confirmed the discovery of four women’s bodies in and around Kempton Park and issued a public safety warning urging women to take extra precautions.

According to police, the body a 37-year-old woman was discovered near the R21 on July 15. She was found naked and had been restrained with cable ties.

The body of a woman, aged 32, was discovered near the R21 on August 24. She was found partially clothed.

A third body was discovered on September 10.

These cases are deeply disturbing and underscore the urgent need for a co-ordinated and decisive response to women’s safety in public spaces — Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities

“The deceased is an unidentified woman whose body was found naked and in an advanced state of decomposition,” police said. The process of identifying the woman was continuing.

The body of a 38-year-old woman was discovered behind a hotel in Rhodesfield on September 12.

On Sunday acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said a multidisciplinary team has been mobilised to investigate the cases. Kekana warned members of the public about the potential dangers associated with meeting people through online dating platforms.

Chikunga has raised concern about reports of women being attacked while exercising in public spaces, saying such incidents threatened women’s fundamental right to move freely and participate in physical activities without fear of violence, harassment or intimidation.

The minister’s concern followed reports of the Kempton Park cases and an incident in which a woman was mugged and had her cellphone stolen in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, while returning from gym.

“These cases are deeply disturbing and underscore the urgent need for a co-ordinated and decisive response to women’s safety in public spaces.

“No woman should fear for her life simply because she has chosen to run, walk or exercise in a public space. Women must be free to exercise, walk and run without fear. This is unacceptable,” she said.

Preventing violence requires sustained action, accountability and a visible commitment to ensuring women can live, work, exercise and participate in society without fear — Department of women, youth and persons with disabilities

The minister called for immediate and visible action from law enforcement agencies, municipalities and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen safety in public spaces, particularly in areas commonly used for walking, running and recreational activities.

The department said measures should include:

increased police visibility;

effective community-based safety initiatives;

improved lighting and infrastructure;

rapid response mechanisms; and

stronger collaboration between law enforcement, municipalities, community organisations and residents.

Chikunga also called on communities to reject the normalisation of violence against women, saying women’s safety should not receive attention only after lives had been lost.

“The safety of women cannot be treated as an occasional public concern that receives attention only after tragedy has occurred. Preventing violence requires sustained action, accountability and a visible commitment to ensuring women can live, work, exercise and participate in society without fear,” her department said.

The ministry said it would continue engaging relevant stakeholders on measures to strengthen the safety of women and girls and ensure incidents of violence against women received urgent attention.

Chikunga called on law enforcement agencies to act with urgency to identify and arrest those responsible for the attacks and ensure they were brought before the courts.

TimesLIVE