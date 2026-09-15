I haven’t finished yet: Mashaba reflects on quitting as Joburg mayor

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ActionSA Joburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba has revealed why he quit his city position in 2019. Picture:

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ActionSA leader and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba has reflected on his resignation as the city’s mayor in 2019, stating that he had refused to sacrifice Johannesburg’s future for political convenience.

Mashaba resigned from the DA and stepped down as mayor after a three-year tenure, citing internal conflicts within the party. In 2020, he launched ActionSA, and is now contesting the highly competitive mayoral seat again.

Taking to X, Mashaba highlighted that his decision to step away was in the best interest of residents.

“I wasn’t pushed out by failure,” Mashaba said. “I resigned because I refused to sacrifice Joburg’s future for political convenience. Behind the scenes, my own then-political party was leading engagements with the opposition in order to have me removed because I refused to compromise my principles or put political interests ahead of residents.”

He explained that during his time in office, he had prioritised all residents by ensuring that service delivery needs were met across the board.

“I governed for every resident, not a select few,” he added. “I delivered services fairly, confronted patronage, challenged vested interests, and threatened those who benefited from corruption and dysfunction.”

Mashaba maintained that the DA wanted to get rid of him because he refused to betray the public. Instead of compromising, he chose to walk away.

Mashaba is contesting the November 4 local government elections under the ActionSA banner against strong contenders, including the DA’s Helen Zille, the MK Party’s Bongani Baloyi, and Patriotic Alliance’s Kenny Kunene.

Pleading with supporters for another chance to “finish what I started”, Mashaba highlighted his past track record, noting that the city was well-managed during his tenure.

“During my time as executive mayor of Johannesburg, corruption was stopped, finances were stabilised, hijacked buildings were reclaimed, lawlessness was crushed, and roads, water and infrastructure were repaired,” Mashaba stated.

He promised to focus on five key priorities if elected: fixing the basics, ending corruption, restoring law and order, attracting investment to create jobs, and delivering dignity for all.

“Joburg has suffered enough under failed coalitions, excuses and political games,” Mashaba said. “I am coming back to finish the job. Give me the mandate and let’s do it again.”

TimesLIVE