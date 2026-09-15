PODCAST | The accidental politician: inside the mind of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya

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Running South Africa’s capital city means navigating strained finances, ageing infrastructure, coalition politics and growing pressure over service delivery.

For Tshwane executive mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, the answer lies in getting the basics right ― strengthening the city’s finances, investing in infrastructure and building systems that can deliver.

Moya spoke about the challenges of running Tshwane and the governance philosophy that guides her approach.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, Moya reflected on her unconventional path to the mayoral office, the state of the capital’s finances, coalition politics and her request for another five-year term.

“I actually dislike the culture of politics,” she said, “especially when you must be associated with a political party.”

Moya, who holds a PhD in political studies from the University of the Western Cape, said her academic and professional background shapes her approach. She previously worked for the DA in a professional capacity before later joining ActionSA, where she focused on governance and candidate selection.

She said she does not regard herself as a natural campaigning politician. “I enjoy governance work. I enjoy putting together systems and structures … My strength would always be: how do we get there?”

Moya described herself as a technocratic mayor who prefers delivery over political rhetoric. “I don’t like going to people and promising them things that I can’t back up.”

City’s finances remain the biggest challenge

Asked about the most difficult issue she has faced since taking office in October 2024, Moya pointed to the city’s finances.

“Whatever happens after November 4, the finances of the city are not healthy. It’s going to take a while to stabilise,” she said.

Moya said infrastructure spending has been heavily constrained. The capital budget for infrastructure development has dropped significantly compared with earlier years, limiting the city’s ability to address long-standing backlogs in roads, water and electricity.

Coalitions and difficult decisions

Moya acknowledged that governing through a multi-party coalition has been demanding. She said the current arrangement in Tshwane has no formal written coalition agreement, which has sometimes complicated decision-making.

On the disciplinary process involving CFO Gareth Mnisi, she said an external investigation recommended a less serious charge. Though she believed some of the findings warranted a stronger response, the council ultimately supported a written warning.

Moya said: “We followed all the prescribed processes, but sometimes you don’t like the outcome.”

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Immigration and service delivery pressures

Moya also raised concerns about the impact of illegal immigration on municipal planning and revenue.

She said the city depends heavily on residents who pay for services. Undocumented individuals, she argued, make it harder to plan and allocate resources accurately.

In one case, her teams arrested the same person three times within two weeks. “Who releases them?” she asked. “There’s a leakage in the value chain … National government must help us.”

A pitch for another term

Looking ahead to the local government elections, Moya said she is asking residents of Tshwane for another five years.

Her priority, she said, would be infrastructure development: fixing water and electricity systems, attracting investment and stabilising the city’s finances.

“The next five years must just focus on infrastructure development. Then the rest of the issues will be taken care of.”

“Service delivery builds trust. Whether there will be trust or not between you as government and the residents depends on how many times they see the vehicles of the municipality in the community.”

Moya also spoke about her views on immigration, the allegations surrounding work at her private home, her relationship with coalition partners and the political challenges facing Tshwane.