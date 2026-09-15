WATCH LIVE | Cosatu’s 15th national congress day 2

ANC and SACP leaders are expected to address Cosatu’s 15th national congress in Midrand, Gauteng, from Monday to Thursday amid ongoing debate about its alliance with both organisations.
Stream courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
ANC and SACP leaders are expected to address Cosatu’s 15th national congress in Midrand, Gauteng, from Monday to Thursday amid ongoing debate about its alliance with both organisations.
Stream courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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