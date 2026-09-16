ActionSA among parties who double-listed candidates

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The IEC’s official candidate list exposes a chaotic wave of dual-party registrations, with numerous candidates getting listed for multiple political parties across Eastern Cape municipalities.

ActionSA finds itself highly affected by these administrative mix-ups, popping up alongside major rivals on a bunch of contested lists — a sure sign of last-minute party-hopping, list errors, and aggressive candidate poaching.

The overlapping candidate names touch a long list of rival parties, including the ANC, ATM, African Heart Congress (AHC), and Afrika Mayibuye Movement (AMM). A few of the key double-take entries include:

ActionSA vs ANC: High-profile names like Mkakutta Clara Yekiso-Morolong and Kwanele Majeke were submitted on candidate lists for both the ANC and ActionSA. Mendi Wetsetse shows the exact same crossover, listed for ActionSA first alongside the ANC.

Minor parties copied onto ActionSA lists: Over a dozen candidates fielded by smaller parties — including the African Heart Congress (like Luvo Wofa, Olwethu Badla, and Mzoxolo Gunuza) and the Afrika Mayibuye Movement (like Siphosenkosi Stephan Gwavu, Lungelwa Onica Kotoyi, and Mziyanda Ndlela) — are simultaneously registered under ActionSA.

ATM & APC double-dipping: Candidates such as Phumla Regina Goje and Eric Xolani Sandile are down for both the ATM and ActionSA, while Zandisile Penxa shows up under both the APC and ActionSA.

(Supplied)

Adding fuel to ActionSA’s aggressive recruitment spree, former Operation Dudula president Zandile Dabula has officially dumped the civic group to join Herman Mashaba’s party. If Mashaba takes the Joburg mayoralty, he’s already slated Dabula as his candidate for mayoral committee member for human settlements. It’s a direct play to tap into Dudula’s base, aiming to lock down township support with a heavy focus on border enforcement and clearing out hijacked inner-city buildings.

What Happens Next?

Under the Municipal Electoral Act, candidates obviously can’t run for two different parties at once. The IEC is sending out compliance notices to force affected parties and candidates to clean up their lists fast — or risk getting scrubbed from the ballot entirely.

Business Day