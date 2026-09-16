Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi vows action after Ekurhuleni killings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the provincial government 'must intensify efforts to combat gender-based violence and femicide, strengthen community safety interventions and ensure women are safe in their homes, workplaces and communities'. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has conceded the recent murders and discovery of the bodies of women across Ekurhuleni have been jarring, saying the developments have shocked the province and served as a reminder of the devastating human cost of violence against women.

Speaking during a media briefing on the progress made by the government, Lesufi said the incidents were a reminder that the province’s work to combat crime was far from complete.

“We must intensify efforts to combat gender-based violence and femicide, strengthen community safety interventions and ensure women are safe in their homes, workplaces and communities,” he said.

Lesufi expressed deep concern about the heartbreaking developments, saying they have shocked the province and serve as a reminder of the devastating human costs of violence against women.

“Every woman has the right to live free from fear, violence and harm — and the loss of these lives is a tragedy for their families, loved ones and communities. On behalf of the Gauteng provincial government, I extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected during this difficult time.”

The premier insisted the provincial government maintains its commitment to support law enforcement agencies while they work to investigate the incidents, bring those responsible to justice and ensure the full might of the law is brought to bear against perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

Lesufi’s comments came as he hailed the province’s 0.3% decline in crime statistics during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, citing a notable reduction in murder, sexual offences and aggravated robberies

“Through our intergovernmental relations approach and the integrated crime and violence prevention strategy, we are strengthening collaboration among all stakeholders to address crime and its root causes.”

Lesufi’s comments came as he hailed the province’s 0.3% decline in crime statistics during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, citing a notable reduction in murder, sexual offences and aggravated robberies.

During the briefing, the premier applauded Operation Shanela for delivering results he described as significant. “This was achieved through targeted arrests, the recovery of illegal firearms, drugs, stolen vehicles and counterfeit goods, and the disruption of organised criminal activity.

“The decline in crime reflects the impact of co-ordinated law enforcement efforts and the strong partnerships that have been forged between government, communities, business and civil society.”

Lesufi commended the SA Police Service’s officers, provincial traffic police, metropolitan police departments, Business Against Crime South Africa, community police forums and community volunteers for their commitments to making Gauteng safer.

“While we welcome this progress, we remain mindful that the fight against crime is far from over. The increases in attempted murder and assault-related crimes remind us violence remains a serious challenge requiring sustained intervention.”

According to the premier, his government remains committed to strengthening integrated policing. “This includes improving community safety and mobilising all sectors of society to ensure every resident of Gauteng can live, work and invest in a province that is increasingly safe, secure and resilient.”

TimesLIVE