Pretoria hits back at US visa sanctions over race and land policies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa's international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has firmly responded to US secretary of state Marco Rubio (R) over Washington's visa sanctions decision. Pictures:

Story audio is generated using AI

The government has hit back at the US administration’s decision to impose visa restrictions on South Africans it claims are linked to South Africa’s race and land policies, accusing Washington of mischaracterising the country’s domestic affairs.

Pretoria warned that bilateral tensions should be resolved through diplomatic engagement.

Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola said Pretoria had noted the restrictions “with concern”, and rejected what he described as the latest attempt by “fringe groups” to portray themselves as representatives of minorities and Afrikaners in general.

The US announced the restrictions on Tuesday, targeting “foreign nationals” it says who were “responsible for, or complicit in, laws or policies enabling uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination and the incitement of imminent violence against minority ethnic or racial groups”.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the South African government had failed to adequately address Washington’s concerns and warned that the US would not allow what it described as “such behaviour” to go unchecked.

Lamola said South Africa’s policies were rooted in the country’s constitutional obligation to address the legacy of apartheid and centuries of racial injustice. “It is our sovereign right to put in place laws that address the nation’s concern over centuries of racial injustice.”

He said legislation enacted since the dawn of democracy was intended to improve the position of people who had been excluded for centuries, arguing that this was consistent with the experience of other countries that had emerged from similar histories.

Lamola pointed to South Africa’s Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act, saying the legislation provided a legal framework to combat hate speech and prosecute hate crimes.

The minister stressed that Pretoria accepted that Washington could hold different views on South African laws and their implementation, but said disputes over those policies should be dealt with through South Africa’s constitutional institutions, democratic processes and the rule of law.

“The people of South Africa respect the right of American people to develop laws to address their conditions. It is our expectation that people of South Africa must be afforded the same respect as sovereignty demands,” Lamola said.

He rejected the US government’s characterisation of South Africa’s crime problem as being directed at particular racial groups, saying Pretoria remained challenged with crime that affected “everyone and not targeting anyone based on their race, colour or social origin”.

Lamola’s response came as relations between Pretoria and Washington continue to deteriorate over South Africa’s land reform and transformation policies, as well as wider foreign policy differences, including those involving Israel.

The US restrictions have raised the prospect of further punitive measures against South Africa officials and other individuals.

US ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III said the visa restrictions were “only the first step in a series of escalatory measures”, warning that the consequences would be “severe”.

The ambassador accused Pretoria of showing little interest in achieving stronger relations with Washington and said the “time for endless dialogue” had run its course.

Lamola, however, said the ongoing bilateral discussions demonstrated the importance both countries attached to finding a lasting solution.

He said those discussions had underscored the need for any resolution to take into account South Africa’s “unique circumstances”, and respect for its democracy, constitution, sovereignty and the will of its people.

“Challenges in our bilateral relations with the US can only be resolved by constructive engagement through state actors on both sides of the diplomatic channel, not unilateral acts,” Lamola added.

TimesLIVE