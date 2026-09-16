Politics

Ramaphosa booked off from public engagements due to ill health

President has asked the respective ministers to represent him at scheduled public engagements

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The Presidency has advised that due to ill health President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who returned from the Brics Summit in India on Monday, has been booked off from public engagements due to ill health, the Presidency announced on Wednesday.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa had been advised by his medical team to rest and recover.

“Where possible, the president has asked the respective ministers to represent him at scheduled public engagements.”

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is on medical leave on the advice of his doctors after undergoing a minor medical procedure.

TimesLIVE


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