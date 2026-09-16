‘She took advantage of my kindness’: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

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Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula continued testifying in the North Gauteng High Court, where she is accused of corruption when she was minister of defence. Picture:

Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has denied sending WhatsApp messages allegedly containing coded requests for money.

Mapisa-Nqakula appeared before the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday after her testimony was cut short last week due to ill health.

She faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money-laundering stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. Prosecutors allege she solicited R4.5m in bribes, R2.1m of which was allegedly paid in cash, from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders around the same period.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the state’s key witness, previously testified about the alleged gratification. According to Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the pair used code words including traditional healer (sangoma) terminology and items such as a “wig” in WhatsApp messages to disguise cash bribe requests.

On Wednesday, the court examined the messages in detail.

In a September 2018 message, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu told Mapisa-Nqakula she was in possession of “snuff” and asked how to deliver it. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified “snuff” was code for money. Mapisa-Nqakula rejected the claim.

“We didn’t speak about the snuff. There was no discussion about the snuff,” she told the court.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu sent a message in October 2018 stating her husband, former SANDF deputy surgeon-general Maj-Gen Noel Ndhlovu, was “losing his mind” over a document, which referred to a two-year contract extension for former surgeon-general Lt-Gen Aubrey Sedibe.

Mapisa-Nqakula testified she had no memory or knowledge of the message or subsequent exchanges, stating: “It was not me. These are not my messages.”

The court then reviewed November 2018 messages concerning a wig that allegedly referred to money. Mapisa-Nqakula acknowledged discussing a wig but insisted it was a literal reference. She said after admiring a wig Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu wore at a spousal forum event, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu offered to buy her one, which was later delivered at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Mapisa-Nqakula then sent a text thanking her.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified the message was expressing thanks for R300,000 in cash handed over at the airport and concealed inside the wig bag. She testified Mapisa-Nqakula harassed her with calls between November 7 2018 and January 18 2019 demanding money under the guise of the wig.

Mapisa-Nqakula denied the allegations.

“That is not true. I’ve never requested money from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. I never even asked for the wig. She offered to get it for me. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu didn’t give me money and a wig. She only gave me a wig.”

She said the wig she received differed from the one she admired, describing it as resembling “wigs used by our mothers who were nurses back in the day” and valuing it at under R1,000.

In another message dated April 2 2019, Mapisa-Nqakula mentioned a dream she wanted to interpret, a message Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu claimed was a request for funds. Mapisa-Nqakula denied the interpretation.

Regarding Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s testimony that traditional terms such impepho (sacred incense) and indumba (a healer’s hut) were used as financial code, Mapisa-Nqakula dismissed the assertion.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified she gave Mapisa-Nqakula R100,000 as impepho.

“How does she determine what amount of money is requested by impepho,” Mapisa-Nqakula asked.

While Mapisa-Nqakula admitted to agreeing when asked if she was at indumba in the WhatsApp chats, she maintained the term was used strictly in its literal sense, and no money was brought to her.

“There’s nothing wrong with coming to indumba but there’s everything wrong with associating indumba with money. She is not truthful. She took advantage of my kindness.

Proceedings continue as the court examines more WhatsApp evidence.

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