Certified: This party has a candidate in all 4,485 wards

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The IEC published its final certified candidate lists on September 16 after completing its statutory review of nominations. Picture:

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The DA is the only party to have lodged a candidate in all 4,485 wards represented in the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC’s) final candidate lists for the November 4 local government elections. The EFF comes second with candidates in 4,484 wards. It did not lodge a candidate for Ward 25 in the Msunduzi municipality.

The DA and EFF are also the only two parties contesting all 257 municipalities, according to the IEC’s final lists.

The ANC is contesting 211 municipalities, while the SA SACP is contesting 204. Afrika Mayibuye Movement is contesting 198 municipalities and the MK Party 186. The figures illustrate the differences in the national reach of the parties contesting the local government elections.

The IEC published its final certified candidate lists on September 16 after completing its statutory review of nominations.

The commission said 136,790 candidates had satisfied the statutory requirements to contest 10,526 council seats across eight metropolitan municipalities, 44 district municipalities and 205 local municipalities.

Of those candidates, 98,219 were nominated by political parties to contest ward seats and 38,571 were nominated for proportional representation (PR) seats. A further 621 independent candidates were certified to contest ward seats.

The IEC said it had disqualified 5,096 candidates following its statutory review, which included checking that candidates had been properly nominated and that applicable deposits had been paid.

DA federal council chair Ashor Sarupen said the party’s full ward footprint demonstrated its national reach.

“The IEC has published the final list of all certified candidates for the local government election, and the DA is the only party in South Africa to have a candidate in every ward,” Sarupen said in a statement on September 16.

The final lists also show an unusual approach by ActionSA to its PR candidates.

The party has one certified candidate on each PR list, according to an analysis of the IEC’s final candidate data. This means that voters will not see a full list of potential candidates for any additional PR seats ActionSA may secure.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba defended the party’s approach. In a response to Business Day concerning the party’s candidate lists, Mashaba said ActionSA had deliberately put forward only one candidate on its PR lists so that it could “reward hard working candidates only after the IEC official results are out”.

He said the decision followed ActionSA’s experience in the 2021 local government elections, when, according to Mashaba, some deserving candidates were not rewarded.

Mashaba also said an earlier issue involving candidates who appeared on ActionSA and other parties’ lists had already been addressed after the IEC brought it to the party’s attention.

The IEC said it identified 550 candidates who had been nominated either as independents and by a political party, or by more than one political party. The affected parties were given an opportunity to retain or replace the candidates.

ActionSA had opened its candidate-selection process for the 2026 elections in April, saying candidates would be assessed on factors including their community leadership record, ethics and suitability for public office.

The final candidate lists follow a particularly difficult nomination process for the ANC. The party lost 181 candidates — 130 PR candidates and 51 ward candidates — after failing to complete its final electronic submission by the IEC’s August 28 deadline.

The Electoral Court subsequently upheld the IEC’s decision to exclude those late nominations.

The November election will determine the composition of councils across South Africa’s municipalities. The number of certified candidates is substantially higher than in 2021, when 95,427 candidates contested 10,478 seats.

Business Day