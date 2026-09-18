It is back to the drawing board, Godongwana says after losing procurement case

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Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana says it's not the end of the public procurement regulation after Constitutional Court delivers invalidates Public Procurement Act. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says the National Treasury will have to go back to the drawing board and work on new legislation to regulate how state organs deal with tenders.

This is after the Constitutional Court on Thursday declared the Public Procurement Act invalid, citing lack of adequate consultation in the making of the legislation.

The act, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June 2024, attracted pushback, including from the ANC’s biggest government of national unity (GNU) partner, the DA.

In its judgment, the top court heaped most of the blame for the collapse of the legislation on parliament’s door. It said the legislative body had failed to facilitate meaningful public participation when enacting the law.

The public procurement space in the three spheres of government, worth about R1-trillion annually and accounting for 12%-15% of the country’s GDP, is a contested space riddled by poor governance, corruption and weak regulations on tender processes.

Speaking to Business Day after the ruling, Godongwana said it was not the end of the road for the Treasury’s plans to have a single public procurement framework. He said his department was still committed to the enactment of strong procurement laws.

“We are going to go back to the drawing board for a new procurement act. We have got to do so,” Godongwana said.

He said the government will continue using existing legal statutes on public procurement while Treasury works on tabling a new act.

In a statement, his office said the development of a procurement act ― which had taken 16 years to complete ― was important to ensure a procurement system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective. The current system could not do this, it said.

“Public procurement in its current state ... is fraught with challenges that include corrupt activities, fraud, financial loss, poor planning, inferior deliverables, weak institutional capacity, irregular expenditure and failure to sufficiently stimulate local industries,” said the statement.

In a unanimous judgment, delivered on Thursday by acting justice Gcinikhaya Nuku, the court found parliament failed in its constitutional duty to facilitate meaningful public participation on the important law set to regulate the public procurement space.

Unfortunately, this judgment means that a lot of energy that many of us put into this over 10 years, I will not say it has gone to waste because it is not, but it has been postponed. I think that is a pity. — Geo Quinot, legal analyst

It invalidated the law, finding the failure to facilitate meaningful public participation undermines the legitimacy of legislation in the eyes of the people.

“The legislative process in the National Assembly failed to properly consider all public views expressed in the written comments,” Nuku said.

“This failure strikes at the core purpose of public participation. It is, therefore, a serious deficiency.”

Legal analyst Geo Quinot, of Stellenbosch university, described the invalidation of the procurement act as “undoubtedly a blow” to the country’s legislative development of laws regulating the public procurement.

“Unfortunately, this judgment means that a lot of energy that many of us put into this over 10 years, I will not say it has gone to waste because it is not, but it has been postponed. I think that is a pity,” Quinot said, speaking at a webinar on Thursday.

Quinot, an expert on procurement law and the director of African Procurement Law Unit (APLU) an inter-institutional research unit focusing on procurement law in Africa, said the state’s procurement act was not perfect but could have been amended to ensure regulation of how state organs deal with contracts.

“We need a procurement act,” he said.

“Even though I do not think the Public Procurement Act was perfect. I do think it was a good start to put us on a different trajectory from the one we are on, which is far worse than what we would have had from that act.”

Quinot said though there are existing legal instruments that state organs use in dealing with tenders, they are not enough.

While some of the applicants in the litigation took issue with one chapter of the act ― chapter four ― the judgment was not on the substantive aspect of the act but mainly the flawed process in public participation, he said.

Quinot welcomed the Treasury’s move to go back to the drawing board but warned the department will not have a smooth run in getting a new bill on the legislation passed again due to changes in parliament’s political make-up.

The bill was passed by parliament in December 2023 when the ANC had a majority vote in parliament.

Quinot said Godongwana has the task of convincing the ANC’s GNU partners to support the Treasury when the new bill on procurement gets to parliament.

“It is safe to assume this version of the procurement act, in particular chapter 4, which was at the heart of this will not make it through at the cabinet at the moment. I think politically it is highly unlikely that we will see this same version emerge from the ashes of this one. It will probably be something different,” he said.

The judgment marks a win for the applicants, Western Cape premier Alan Winde, the City of Cape Town, AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism; and trade union Solidarity in ensuring parliament undertakes constitutionally compliant public participation.

Western Cape finance MEC Deidré Baartman said the finding of the Constitutional Court on parliament’s failures on public participation was troubling as this was not the first judgment to make such a finding.

“The court is trying to emphasise to parliament the importance of public participation. It is important that if you are going to create legislation on behalf of the people, the people must be part of it,” she said.