Speaker slams tardy police ad hoc committee over seventh deadline extension

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National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has read the riot act to police ad hoc committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane over his committee’s repeated requests to extend the deadline for the tabling of the investigative report into police corruption.

During an engagement with the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association on Thursday, Didiza said she would have expected that the ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption and abuse of power in the South African Police Service (SAPS) would be tabling its report in parliament by now, and not be asking for more time.

Didiza said the committee is running the risk of veering off its original mandate amid political grandstanding on the part of some of the MPs serving on the parliamentary body.

Following a request from Lekganyane, Didiza last Friday extended the ad hoc committee’s deadline for presenting its findings to October 30, marking the committee’s seventh deadline extension since its formation a little under a year ago.

In addition, Lekganyane was forced to postpone a meeting to finalise the preliminary findings on Wednesday night, as they did not have a quorum because some MPs failed to attend.

These delays have not sat well with Didiza.

“In the seventh administration, I think the size of the parties does bring certain dynamics one might not have expected, and you can see it even in other committees, not just the ad hoc and the impeachment committee,” she said.

I have raised the issue with the chair personally, to say the ad hoc committee needs to conclude the process, because in my view, concluding the process does not necessarily mean you may agree entirely. There may be areas where you can say as a committee, ‘we have agreed here, we did not agree here.’ — Speaker Thoko Didiza

“And I do think that in the nature of your party-political system, for some matters such as this, you do find difficulty in ... staying on the mandate of the task. I am not saying they’ve not. But I am saying you would find that a challenge, that sometimes you end up with politics having an overbearing on an issue more than it’s supposed to.”

“I have raised the issue with the chair personally, to say the ad hoc committee needs to conclude the process, because in my view, concluding the process does not necessarily mean you may agree entirely. There may be areas where you can say as a committee, ‘we have agreed here, we did not agree here.’”

She said the committee will need to ensure its doesn’t stray from the mandate and she had raised this issue with the chair.

“Personally I would have wished that the work of the ad hoc committee would be finished, but unfortunately the committee has had these processes and we have reflected on the request that they have made, which has been reasonable, which is why we have agreed. But we did express that it has to come back to the house, because at the end of the day, that’s the report of the house.

Turning to other matters, Didiza said drawing from lessons on how parliament was gutted by an inferno in January 2022, security around the institution needed to be ramped up once the rebuild project is concluded.

“From the time when the arson happened, it became clear that there is indeed a need to improve and strengthen our security.

“That is a conversation that must be held between SAPS and ourselves, because as a national key point SAPS has a particular role in terms of the perimeter of parliament and its security.

“And again, you are aware that lately there was another trespassing [incident] which indeed highlights the importance of that security.

“We are not yet complete in terms of where the processes are, but certainly security is important. I don’t think it’s going to affect public access to our parliament, you can never close off people from our parliament or even visitors who want to come to parliament.”

Didiza said work was ongoing on improving how fast parliament processed legislation.

This includes how parliament and the provincial legislatures manage public participation during its legislative process.

This comes in the back of the Constitutional Court on Thursday declaring the Public Procurement Bill invalid and unconstitutional, citing insufficient public participation aimed at overhauling the tender system.

Didiza conceded that part of the problem was poor record keeping on the part of provinces and parliament itself.