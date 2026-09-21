PODCAST | Bongani Baloyi bets on MK Party to beat the ANC in Johannesburg

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The MK Party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Bongani Baloyi, says the party will become the city’s biggest political force and take charge of its R97bn budget after the November 4 elections.

Speaking on the podcast Sunday Times Politics Weekly, Baloyi said the party had established itself as a credible alternative. His campaign, he added, was reaching voters in townships, informal settlements, hostels, the inner city and middle-class areas.

“It’s going to happen,” he said, when asked about becoming mayor by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma. “I know it’s going to happen.”

Baloyi, a former Midvaal mayor, said his local government experience had prepared him for Johannesburg’s challenges. His first priority would be to stabilise the city’s finances while improving maintenance and infrastructure.

He wants to restructure the city’s municipal entities, arguing that their large number created unnecessary bureaucracy, and that they should be brought back into city departments.

On electricity and water, he proposed using township rooftops for solar-power generation and greater water reuse.

On the economy, he called for closer work with business, stronger manufacturing, better use of city procurement, and economic development focused on townships.

Security and the state of the CBD are another priority. Baloyi wants more CCTV, action against hijacked buildings, and closer co-operation with national law-enforcement agencies.

He proposed a multi-agency unit called Buyel’ eKhaya, that would involve home affairs, the police and justice authorities, to reclaim the inner city.

He also spoke about Alexandra, saying the area needed a mixture of upgrading, relocation and densification.

Baloyi’s political path has taken him through several parties. He joined the DA as a teenager, later moved to ActionSA, then formed his own party, Xiluva, which ultimately joined MK. He said his politics had shifted over time from the centre towards the left.

He rejected any suggestion that the move to the MK Party was opportunistic.

“For me, it’s not opportunism. I’m not driven by money. I’m driven by passion. I’m driven by being of service to my people.”

Baloyi said he had no personal issues with former colleagues Herman Mashaba and Helen Zille. The differences, he insisted, were political.

The decision for Xiluva to join the MK Party was taken by the party’s executive. Discussions with former MK Party figures including Nhlamulo Ndhlela and Floyd Shivambu had helped facilitate the move.

He described his relationship with MK Party leader Jacob Zuma as cordial, and saw the Johannesburg project as potentially a 10-year undertaking.

Baloyi was critical of coalition politics in the city, calling the arrangements unstable. He urged voters to “vote decisively”.

If elected mayor, he wants to bring more engineers into the administration and appealed to professional staff and whistleblowers inside the municipality to work with his team.

For now, he said, his focus was solely on convincing Johannesburg voters that the MK Party could govern the city.

TimesLIVE