POLL | Should former president Mbeki try to fix US-SA diplomatic ties?

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US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III suggested former president Thabo Mbeki is the 'best person' to break the diplomatic standoff between Washington and Pretoria. Picture:

After recent statements by US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III suggesting former president Thabo Mbeki is the “best person” to break the diplomatic standoff between Washington and Pretoria, a fierce debate has emerged over who should lead South Africa’s foreign policy negotiations.

While tensions escalate over land policy, trade and non-aligned geopolitics, Washington has signalled traditional state-to-state dialogue is losing momentum. Sending a high-profile former head of state could offer a fresh avenue for mediation, or it could compromise official channels.

Proponents argued Mbeki’s extensive diplomatic experience, international clout and historical role in bridging ties with global powers make him uniquely qualified to navigate complex negotiations with the US administration.

Critics maintained appointing a former leader bypasses President Cyril Ramaphosa and the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), creating a problematic precedent and potentially signalling administrative weakness.

Others questioned whether external powers such as the US should have a say in who represents South African diplomatic interests.

TimesLIVE