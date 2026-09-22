Politics

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases continues

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases inquiry, probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators, continues on Tuesday.

Stream courtesy of SABC

Sowetan


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