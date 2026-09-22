Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption trial continues

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Former speaker of the National Assembly and ex-defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula returns to the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria for her corruption trial on Tuesday.

Stream courtesy of SABC

Sowetan


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