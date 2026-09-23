DA challenges EFF, ActionSA, MK Party over ‘hidden’ PR candidates

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DA federal council chair Ashor Sarupen says the party has challenged the Electoral Court regarding the submission of proportional representation lists with only one name by rival parties, viewing it as an attempt to conceal candidates from voters ahead of the 2026 local government elections. Picture:

The DA has accused the EFF, MK Party, ActionSA and Good of trying to dupe the electorate by not disclosing a full list of its candidates ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

This comes after the political parties opted to list only one proportional representative (PR) candidate in some of the municipalities they will be contesting at the polls.

Based on legislation governing the elections, the parties that have submitted only one PR candidate will be able to supplement their lists immediately after the elections should they win more seats.

Some parties took advantage of this legislation by submitting just one name to save time on capturing dozens of candidates who may not make it into the council.

But the DA believes there is a sinister motive in this approach that is aimed at not playing open cards with voters on who their candidates are.

The party says it has approached the Electoral Court for a decision on whether this deliberate omission of names, with a view to supplementing them after the polls, is permissible.

DA federal council chair Ashor Sarupen said his party has challenged this, asking the Electoral Court if it is not an attempt to bend the law.

“The DA’s papers challenge the deliberate submission of proportional representation lists with only one name on them, by ActionSA, the EFF, MK [Party] and GOOD ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections, a decision we view as deliberately concealing their candidates from voters,” said Sarupen.

“They are bending the rules, and attempting to mislead voters, by misinterpreting the law which allows the IEC to request a party to submit extra names after an election if that party wins more seats than they have candidates on their PR list.”

The courts have consistently held that voters’ rights to information ahead of voting is sacrosanct, requiring the disclosure of party political funding and other matters — Ashor Sarupen, DA federal council chair

Sarupen argues that, in principle, political parties are supposed to play open cards with potential voters on who they are fielding in the different municipalities, as this will help voters decide who to vote for in advance and not after.

“The courts have consistently held that voters’ rights to information ahead of voting is sacrosanct, requiring the disclosure of party political funding and other matters. The DA will stand up for this principle, on behalf of voters who should not be hoodwinked by this tactic from ActionSA, the EFF, MK [Party] or GOOD,” said Sarupen.

Effectively, Sarupen argues, the political parties in question are taking advantage of a law meant to kick in in situations that could not be foreseen.

“The law in question was not crafted to allow parties to hide or conceal their candidates from voters and wait for the election to be done before submitting names to the IEC. Doing this is a perversion of the very meaning of a candidate election and is deeply disrespectful to South African voters,” Sarupen explained.

“The law was only intended to cover situations where parties make entirely unexpected and fortuitous surges in support and end up winning a few more PR seats than their lists could cover before the election.”

Voters must be presented with the candidates they are voting for. Elections cannot become games of slight-of-hand

Sarupen said, for instance, that the EFF has submitted a full list of its ward councillor candidates in all municipalities but chose to only submit one name for PR. It is allegedly a similar case with ActionSA, which he contends submitted more than 2,000 ward councillor candidates in all municipalities but also opted to send one PR name even in the Johannesburg council, where it currently holds 44 seats, most of which are PR councillors.

“Most revealingly, ActionSA has publicly acknowledged that its approach was deliberate: it submitted one name so that it could supplement its list after discovering how many seats it had won. ActionSA has even said it would use the seats it attains as rewards for party members who work hard during the election campaign, putting the party ahead of residents and voters again,” said Sarupen.

“ActionSA, the EFF, the MK Party and GOOD are in the midst of bending the law of candidate nominations to hide their councillor candidates from voters, and the DA is approaching the court to stand up for voters’ rights to know.”

The DA now wants the Electoral Court to decide whether deliberately omitting a full list of councillor candidates can be used as an electoral strategy.

“The DA’s case is that it cannot be done that way, because these parties would be hiding their candidates from voters,” he said.

“This is particularly important after the ANC was excluded from contesting in various municipalities after failing to submit its lists on time. If the ANC engaged in the same wilful deception of voters and only submitted one name on the list, it would be on the ballot.

“Voters must be presented with the candidates they are voting for. Elections cannot become games of slight-of-hand.”

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