Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mapisa-Nqakula faces cross-examination in corruption trial

Corruption trial against former minister continues

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Former speaker of the National Assembly and former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula returns to the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria for her corruption trial on Wednesday.

Stream courtesy of SABC

Sowetan


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