WATCH LIVE | Mapisa-Nqakula faces cross-examination in corruption trial

Former speaker of the National Assembly and former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula returns to the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria for her corruption trial on Wednesday.
Stream courtesy of SABC
Sowetan
Former speaker of the National Assembly and former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula returns to the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria for her corruption trial on Wednesday.
Stream courtesy of SABC
Sowetan
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