Cosatu faces unity test amid rising worker challenges

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Cosatu's leadership, led by president Zingiswa Losi together with first deputy president Mike Shingange, second deputy president Duncan Luvuno, secretary-general Solly Phetoe, deputy secretary-general Gerald Twala and national treasurer Freda Oosthuysen, provides an update on the adjournment of its 15th national congress for the election of the office bearers, on September 15 2026. Picture:

When labour federation Cosatu reconvenes its 15th national congress in three weeks, it will seek to address the most pressing challenges facing its members, including unemployment, retrenchments and the rising cost of living, after its first attempt to hold the gathering collapsed amid a dispute over delegates.

The federation will return to Gallagher Convention Centre in Gauteng on October 12 after its initial attempts collapsed when delegates squabbled over who was eligible to attend the conference, which was scheduled for September 14 to 17.

Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said the central executive committee will meet “urgently to address issues and embark on the necessary constitutional, political and logistical preparations for the national congress to reconvene”.

The federation “must return united, disciplined and ready to complete the work that workers entrusted to us”, she said.

“There are no winners when Cosatu is divided,” Sabela said, backing the decision to postpone the congress and saying it was taken “in the interests of protecting the unity, integrity and organisational strength of Cosatu.

“Cosatu calls on all affiliates to approach the reconvening of congress in the spirit of comradeship, discipline and collective responsibility. We must be prepared to listen to each other and to disagree while remembering the priority is to defend workers and advance the interest of the working class.

“It requires leadership, not blame or finger-pointing. When workers are divided, they can be defeated. When workers are united, no force can stop them.”

It is crucial to keep in mind that workers sent us to congress to fight unemployment, poverty and inequality, exploitation, retrenchments and the rising cost of living, and to defend jobs, decent wages, public services and the dignity of the working class — Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela

The unprecedented postponement came after some affiliated unions, including the National Union of Mineworkers, flatly refused to hand over their lists of delegates attending the conference, demanding the congress first clarify the status of Cosatu’s first deputy president Michael “Mike” Shingange, the immediate former president of Nehawu, one of Cosatu’s largest unions.

Shingange was suspended by Nehawu on the eve of the congress after allegedly defying the union’s instruction not to sign a nomination form for to run for Cosatu president. He was granted relief by the labour court, which ruled the precautionary suspension did not prevent him from attending and participating in Cosatu’s leadership election.

“Unity is not only demonstrated when we agree; it is tested most when we disagree,” said Sabela.

“It is crucial to keep in mind that workers sent us to congress to fight unemployment, poverty and inequality, exploitation, retrenchments and the rising cost of living, and to defend jobs, decent wages, public services and the dignity of the working class. These are key challenges confronting the working class. These are our battles.”

Cosatu’s national organisational report, which evaluates the internal health, membership growth and workplace structures of the labour federation, states its 1.8-million members in the public sector are experiencing increasing pressure arising from:

government austerity policies;

budget cuts; and

disputes over wage agreements.

The report calls for public sector unions to contest the austerity framework impacting the wage bill, stating that “defending the public wage bill is therefore a defence of one of democratic South Africa’s most significant redistributive achievements”.

Austerity has led to widespread vacancies in critical posts in health care and education, while Treasury-mandated wage caps and headcount management strategies have restricted recruitment drives in the South African Police Service.

Capital expenditure cuts aimed at balancing national deficit targets have also impacted maintenance on public buildings, frozen infrastructure projects and delayed municipal support grants.

Business Day