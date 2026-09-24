‘We’ve allowed foreigners to disrespect SA’: Limpopo premier Ramathuba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba says foreigners are disrespecting South Africa and government officials are to be blamed. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has criticised government officials for allowing foreign nationals to enter the country and allegedly take advantage of weaknesses in the state.

Speaking at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday, Ramathuba made the remark after the controversy surrounding businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama, whose alleged threats against women at a Sandton restaurant have led to his arrest and increased scrutiny of his business dealings.

“We have allowed foreign nationals to come into this country and disrespect us,” Ramathuba said.

She also accused corrupt police officers and government officials of helping criminals gain access to the country.

The premier called on government officials to introspect and change the way they do their work.

Her comments come days after a video of Mudzinganyama went viral on social media.In the video, recorded at Vlamo restaurant in Sandton, Mudzinganyama is heard threatening a group of women, allegedly telling them he would “put a bullet” in them and would murder them and walk away.

Ramathuba said she is pleased action is being taken against Mudzinganyama and the matter should be dealt with to the end

He also boasted about his wealth and referred to the women as “poor”.

Mudzinganyama later apologised, saying his language was unacceptable and unjustifiable and he accepted responsibility for his conduct. He handed himself over at Randburg police station and was arrested on a charge of intimidation.

He was released on a warning and is expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on October 1.

Ramathuba said she is pleased action is being taken against Mudzinganyama and the matter should be dealt with to the end.

She also hit back at his alleged comments about South African women being poor. The premier said Mudzinganyama had left poverty in his own country but came to South Africa and boasted about making millions through government tenders.

Mudzinganyama’s business interests came under scrutiny after the video of the incident. He was the executive chair and director of Moriel Infrastructure Group before the company removed him from those positions after the incident. The company has government contracts, including two projects with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) on the N1 and N2.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy instructed Sanral’s board to investigate whether Moriel was lawfully appointed and was meeting the terms of its contracts.

Ramathuba said the developments should force the government to examine how its systems are being used and whether officials are allowing criminals to enter and operate in the country

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has ordered the Construction Industry Development Board to investigate allegations that Moriel obtained several construction gradings on the same day, and whether it met the requirements for the gradings. The investigation is ongoing and no finding of wrongdoing has been made.

The company’s work in KwaZulu-Natal has also come under the spotlight. The eThekwini municipality confirmed Moriel was awarded a R16.1m contract for the North Park sewer reticulation, tie-in and associated works Project. The project started in May 2025 and is scheduled to be completed in November this year.

ActionSA has called for an investigation into the tender, asking for information on the procurement process and the due diligence checks carried out before the contract was awarded.

The municipality said it would not prejudge any criminal or legal process involving Mudzinganyama.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the intimidation case.

Ramathuba said the developments should force the government to examine how its systems are being used and whether officials are allowing criminals to enter and operate in the country.

She said government officials needed to take responsibility and change their ways.

TimesLIVE