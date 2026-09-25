IN PICS | King Misuzulu celebrates Heritage Day in Umlazi

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King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrives with KZN premier Thami Ntuli at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban. Picture:

There was jubilation and excitement among the thousands of people gathered as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini made a striking entrance at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Thursday.

Ululation and cheers erupted as he arrived in traditional regalia that exposed his upper body — reportedly the first time he has appeared in public dressed this way since becoming king.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini flanked by KZN Premier Thami Ntuli and Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela during the Heritage Day celebration at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

As he made his way into the stadium, the king repeatedly waved to the crowd, acknowledging people who cheered and ululated in celebration of his arrival. The atmosphere grew louder as amabutho welcomed him into the venue.

The king’s dramatic entrance came as thousands gathered for the annual uMkhosi weLembe celebration, which coincided with Heritage Day.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts, and Culture Mtomuhle Khawula speaks during the Heritage Day celebration at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

The occasion also coincided with the king’s birthday, with Misuzulu taking a moment during the celebrations to ask the crowd to sing Happy Birthday to him. He then called on his wife, Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela, to lead the singing.

The celebration brought together members of the Zulu royal family, traditional leaders, government officials, amabutho, maidens and members of the public to honour the legacy of King Shaka kaSenzangakhona through traditional song, dance and cultural expression.

Among those attending were Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli, Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela, Queen Nozizwe Mulela and Queen Sihle Mdluli.

Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela arrives at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Also among the dignitaries were:

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu,

Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation,

Nazareth Baptist Church leader Mduduzi Shembe,

deputy minister of public works and infrastructure Sihle Zikalala; and

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for sport, arts and culture Mntomuhle Khawula.

The king’s traditional attire added to the spectacle as amabutho welcomed him into the stadium, with the regalia leaving his upper body exposed.

Regiments participate in traditional Umgangela (stick fighting) during the Heritage Day celebration at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

This year marks the 73rd anniversary of uMkhosi weLembe, which was first launched in 1953 to commemorate the legacy of King Shaka kaSenzangakhona.

The commemoration is held annually on September 24, the date on which King Shaka died in 1828.

Ayabonga Ngconog, 16, and other maidens pose for a selfie during the Heritage Day celebration at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

The date coincides with South Africa’s Heritage Day, which celebrates the country’s diverse cultural heritage.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has described the celebration as an opportunity to preserve the province’s history, customs and traditions and pass them on to younger generations.

Maidens arrive during the Heritage Day celebration at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

King Misuzulu also used the occasion to speak out strongly against gender-based violence.

“I want to say this because if I don’t talk about it, it will continue and I want to end it completely,” he said, calling on men to protect women and children.

“I am here and I will protect you,” the king said, adding that violence against women and children was “a curse” the country did not want.

Members of the Nazareth Baptist Church during the Heritage Day celebration at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

His comments were echoed by premier Ntuli, who called on the king to use his leadership to help address gender-based violence in the province.

The celebrations provided a colourful display of South Africa’s living heritage, with traditional attire, music, dance and cultural performances taking centre stage.

Amabutho singing traditional songs during the Heritage Day celebration at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

For those gathered in Umlazi, the day was both a celebration of Heritage Day and an opportunity to honour the history of the Zulu nation while ensuring that its cultural practices remain part of the lives of future generations.

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