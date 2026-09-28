Bafana Sindane loses bid to stop Madlanga inquiry from hearing his testimony

The Gauteng High Court has struck off the roll Mpumalanga taxi boss Bafana Sindane’s urgent application to stop the Madlanga commission of inquiry from hearing his testimony.
Sindane was scheduled to appear before the commission on Monday to answer claims of his alleged improper relationships with police officials and possible links to the Big Five cartel that allegedly deals in drug trafficking, tender manipulation and other crimes.
He approached the high court seeking to interdict the commission from hearing his testimony.
Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels welcomed the high court decision. “Mr Sindane’s application was struck off the roll with a punitive costs order,” he said.
Sowetan
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