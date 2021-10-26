ANC polling shows voter stayaway may put metros ...
The ANC’s own polling puts its support at 46% in Johannesburg, while other surveys indicate the city may be too close ...
Mabuza met by hostile crowds as load-shedding casts darkness over ANC’s ...
Deputy President David Mabuza has admitted ongoing load-shedding was worrying for the ANC because it had disrupted the ...
'I need to study': We'll give the elections a miss, say matric pupils
Matric pupils who spoke to TimesLIVE on the eve of their final exams on Tuesday said they would not be voting on ...
Mashaba receives warm welcome in Soweto as ActionSA aims for outright win ...
Political newcomer ActionSA is hoping to take full control of the city of Johannesburg after the November 1 municipal ...
Mantashe takes a swipe at Magashule at NUM conference
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has taken a dig at his successor Ace Magashule, suggesting that had he been ...
LISTEN | It’s an election with a lot of big question marks: analyst
We speak to independent election analyst Dawie Scholtz, who unpacks the significance of the local government polls
WILLIAM GUMEDE | For real change, South Africans must vote with their ...
If voters want SA to prosper, they need to stop basing their choices on struggle credentials, ethnicity and colour
CAIPHUS KGOSANA | As long as the ANC directs SA, it will be a B movie
In the greater scheme of things we are irrelevant, because apart from commodities SA at present has little to offer