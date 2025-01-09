Politics

EFF's Ndlozi resigns from parliament

09 January 2025 - 07:44
Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from parliament as representative of the EFF. File photo.
Image: EFF/X

EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from parliament. The party made the announcement on Thursday after months of speculation about a fallout with party leader Julius Malema.

This followed the resignation of Malema’s deputy Floyd Shivambu, who has since become MK Party secretary-general. Sources in the EFF had said Ndlozi was ostracised because he remained silent after Shivambu’s controversial exit.

But the party said on Thursday Ndlozi’s resignation, along with that of fighter Yazini Tetyana, was voluntary.

The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from the deployment of the two fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere,” said EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys in a statement.

Tetyana served in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature and subsequently parliament, while Ndlozi had served in the National Assembly since 2014, the party said.

TimesLIVE

