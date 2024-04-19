EXPLAINER | Key issues for investors in South Africa's 2024 election
For the first time since the end of apartheid 30 years ago, polls suggest the ruling ANC is at risk of losing its ...
Unemployment worsens as politicians promise jobs if you vote for them
Election season in South Africa is often characterised by grand promises from political parties vying for the votes of ...
Opposition parties agree that not much has been achieved by ANC government ...
The opposition believes the ruling party has regressed from the gains it achieved in the first decade of democracy
'Thirty years is not long, people trust the ANC': Mbete on campaign trail
Former party chair says 'we are neither shaking nor are scared of opposition'
Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law
However, for now, medical schemes will continue to provide cover for private healthcare services
WATCH | Unisa Enterprise Town Hall Dialogue on upcoming elections
Join Frank Dialogue in partnership with Unisa Enterprise Town Hall Dialogue in discussions about South Africa's May 29 ...
Ramaphosa’s Indian dance moves on campaign trail spark debate
President Cyril Ramaphosa was spotted showing off his best bhangra moves at an event honouring the Hindu community in ...
Maimane challenges Ramaphosa to cancel his medical aid before signing NHI ...
“The NHI as envisaged by the ANC is going to be devastating for this country. We will have profound skills flight and ...
Avoid the danger zone and vote ANC, Ramaphosa tells business people
President addresses representatives from local firms at ANC fundraising event
MK Party ConCourt outcome will not affect ballot paper, says IEC
The outcome of the Electoral Commission of South Africa court case about the eligibility of former president Jacob Zuma ...
Jobs top reason for voters' party choices ahead of elections: survey
Issues related to socioeconomic wellbeing are among leading factors determining voter choice in the 2024 national ...
POLL | Do you think Ramaphosa's move to sign the NHI Bill into law is an ...
President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday, two weeks before ...
DA says it is ready to fight NHI all the way to ConCourt
President Cyril Ramaphosa's intention to sign the National Health Insurance Bill into law on Wednesday is a destructive ...
Fortnight before elections, local and foreign Muslim bodies rally behind ...
The ANC stance on the Gaza conflict and Palestinian solidarity seems to have won them support from the Muslim ...
'Say goodbye to Cape Town tourists if you don't stop marine pollution,' ...
Cape Town risks an exodus of tourists similar to eThekwini if it doesn’t stop pumping raw sewage into the ocean, ...
‘Get counselling in your own country’: Gayton McKenzie to victims of ...
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has not minced his words regarding the deadly building collapse in George, ...
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa takes aim at Eskom detractors
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa used his weekly briefing to take a swipe at Eskom's detractors and campaign ...
POLL | Will the ANC get majority votes with Mbeki and Mlambo-Ngcuka back ...
Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has joined the ANC's election campaign.
EXPLAINER | How to put your ‘X’ times 3 when you vote in 2024’s general ...
South Africa's seventh democratic elections will be held on May 29 for voters to select the government of their choice ...
Key issues for voters in wide-open 2024 elections
South Africans will vote in national elections on May 29 with an unprecedented sense of uncertainty about the outcome, ...
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC leaders to ‘keep election promises’
Former president Thabo Mbeki has concluded his KwaZulu-Natal election campaign with a stern warning to the ANC to keep ...
S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Few ANC posters on the poles, but many votes at the ...
It’s been a low-profile campaign in terms of posters, but the ruling party approaches the elections with a renewed ...
Voter apathy is due to ANC failures and not tribal, says Thabo Mbeki
Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki says it is not true that KwaZulu-Natal voters vote along tribal lines. Instead, voters ...
ANC’s bigwigs on KZN charm offensive
The ANC is going to have a tough time convincing undecided voters in KwaZulu-Natal to give the party another chance. ...
FM LUCKY MATHEBULA | DA’s flag-burning advert is treasonous
The sight of a post-apartheid South African flag burning in your lounge through a national news agency should have ...
The right of a person to vote freely in democratic elections, to express him or herself without hindrance, to gather and associate as one wishes, to move freely in one’s land – these are precious freedoms that lift the human spirit and give expression to our God-given rights.Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela
EDITORIAL | In their desperation for votes, have politicians lost their ...
Several politicians have made controversial, xenophobic and insensitive remarks as they criss-cross the country ahead ...
OPINION | Do social grant recipients reward political parties with votes?
Research concludes that a combination of other factors will drive voter decisions in the upcoming election
TOM EATON | Fasten your seat belts — for some May 30 may be a rough landing
Two weeks before the election, Tom Eaton looks at the scenarios around a major electoral upset, as South Africans ...
EDITORIAL | What has become of South African society — reflect on the 30 ...
The reflection on democracy should also be about the society that South Africa has become
EDITORIAL | DA’s ‘flag’ advert becomes a burning election issue
The DA must be careful its insistence on being right does not gift the ANC majority by stealth
TOM EATON | DA’s flag-burning advert dumber than a bag of hammers
I expect politicians to say some crazy stuff before an election, but not to see a party explain that the country will ...
OLIVER DICKSON | Both the ANC and DA are stoking fires that burn SA's ...
Not quite a brilliant campaign but the message is quite clear — our dreams are up in flames
TOM EATON | The ANC channels its inner Baldrick and has a cunning plan
From roping in Thabo Mbeki to asking diplomats to break the law, this too shall pass
Time of dead snakes, wolves and sheep
You know a battle is really on when ANC head honchos start talking of each other in animalistic terms.
MAT CUTHBERT | A revitalised, nonracial DA is set to catch voters
The DA circa 2019 was trying to out-ANC the ANC, playing the dangerous game of identity politics rather than setting ...
EDITORIAL | Dialogue has saved our country before, and can do so again
The post-1994 national arrangement has come under increasing strain, affecting social cohesion and jeopardising the ...
Mampara of the week: Makhosi Khoza
This week’s Mampara was once highly regarded as an anti-corruption crusader who resigned from the ANC in protest ...
LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Young new voters need to see ticks turn into jobs
Young new voters need to see ticks turn into jobs, writes Lindiwe Mazibuko.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa has appeased Zuma for years, allowing the ...
And now he’s turned the guns on them, so to speak, delivering some of the most telling blows of any ANC critic, writes ...
PETER BRUCE | The fear factor and a desperate hunt for friends
As is the case everywhere, South African politics hover between a triad of indifference, confidence and, mainly, ...
MMUSI MAIMANE | Bosa is the umbrella under which all can unite and thrive
Vision, ideas and needs are central, not identity, writes Mmusi Maimane.
TOM EATON | Eskom’s sudden generosity might be the ANC’s light at the end ...
The past five weeks may brighten the ANC’s prospects of dragging itself over to 51%
BHEKISISA OP-ED | Should your party save you from floods? Some voters ...
With 4.2-billion people in 50 countries — almost half the world’s population — voting for their next governments this ...
LUCKY MATHEBULA | What should we make of the uMkhonto we Sizwe trademark ...
The MK Party victory, from whatever angle you choose to relate with it, is the subversion of RSA heritage trapped in ...
TOM EATON | Illuminati or just nutty? Five weeks until the polls and it’s ...
Whether politicians have spoken to God or secret societies, peculiar beliefs will flourish
TOM EATON | KZN voters need to choose wisely — they face the possibility ...
Predicting the outcomes of elections is difficult unless they’re happening in Russia or Zimbabwe
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The IEC is endangering the upcoming poll
Why is the IEC testing fate and in the process endangering an election as historic as the May 29 poll?
TOM EATON | Fly your flag, Msholozi — I want to see who salutes
Zuma and the MK party present a perfect opportunity to check whether liberal assumptions about the popularity of ...
TOM EATON | Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake
The DA has unintentionally invited the ANC, EFF and MK to join it in wrenching the election away from the calm ...
EDITORIAL | Give Hlabisa a chance, let him be on all IFP campaign material
IFP seems to be struggling in these elections to move on from founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
On May 29, we cannot allow ourselves to fall silent. This is the day South Africa will go to the polls for the 2024 national and provincial elections, as announced by the presidency on Tuesday, after consultations with the Independent Electoral Commission. It is the day on which every South African 18 and older should make their voice heard.TimesLIVE Premium Editorial
LISTEN | EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asks Zuma to quit politics
The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndozi says his party’s friend, MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, must go home and rest because he had his ...
LISTEN | Vote, don’t sip: Malema says no drunkards on May 29
EFF leader Julius Malema says voters should not be tempted by alcohol on election day but prioritise the polls.
LISTEN | Western Cape led by 'witches', says Mbalula, 'give ANC a chance'
Western Cape must vote ANC or miss out on ANC-government benefits, says party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula.
LISTEN | Let's get criminals out of the ANC: Mbeki has not buried the ...
Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki says he has not put his grievances aside with the party, which “will have to get the ...
LISTEN | Malema changes tune on vote rigging as elections loom
EFF leader Julius Malema claims load-shedding will be implemented when vote counting starts and votes will be stolen.
PODCAST | Zuma is out for revenge and has nothing to lose
Zuma feels wronged by corruption allegations, is out for revenge against his successor and will wreak havoc, we hear in ...
LISTEN | 'Whoever becomes president must not have a bloated cabinet' — ...
Chris Hani's widow Limpho says whoever becomes president after the May 29 general elections should not have a bloated ...
LISTEN | Malema prepared to offer EFF votes to ANC but with one condition ...
With less than two months to go before the May 29 elections, EFF leader Julius Malema says he is prepared to give the ...