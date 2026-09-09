Zuma orders urgent probe into alleged MK Party candidate list scandal

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Jacob Zuma, president of the MK Party, has ordered an investigation into allegations that legitimate councillor candidates were removed from party lists submitted to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and replaced with other names.

The party said Zuma had taken the allegations “with the utmost seriousness”, describing them as “grave and deeply disturbing”.

The allegations stem from the MK Party’s recent councillor selection process, with the party saying reports had emerged that some candidates who had been duly nominated were removed from the lists submitted to the IEC.

The party said other names were allegedly submitted in their place.

“Reports that legitimate, duly nominated and deserving candidates may have been removed from the party lists submitted to the IEC, while other names were allegedly submitted in their place, strike at the very heart of the integrity of our organisation and the democratic will of our structures and membership,” the statement said.

Zuma has ordered the party to investigate the allegations and establish what happened.

“The party will leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth regarding any alleged misrepresentation or irregularities involving councillor candidate lists,” said an MK Party statement.

“Where wrongdoing is established, appropriate action will be taken.”

The party also issued a warning against interference in its candidate selection processes. “There is no place for manipulation, political gatekeeping or the abuse of organisational processes.”

As part of Zuma’s intervention, Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi and Sibonelo Maphumulo have been removed from the national party liaison committee with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the investigation and other processes.

Zuma has also disbanded the presidential task team with immediate effect.

The party said the decisions were taken to protect the integrity of its processes ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

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“The president applauds the valiant efforts of our membership for exposing these serious concerns,” the statement said.

The party also announced that Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi would replace its previous candidate as the MK Party’s mayoral candidate for the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

Zuma and the national officials congratulated Phakathi on his designation and wished him “strength and success” in the position.

The MK Party apologised to its business centres and affected structures for the “uncertainty and disruption” arising from the developments.

Zuma called on party members and structures to put the dispute behind them, unite behind the party’s candidates and campaign for victory in the November 4 local government elections.

TimesLIVE