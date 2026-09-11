Mashaba skips Joburg mayoral debate, citing refusal to share platform with Zille

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Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba is facing a fierce backlash after declining to attend a debate with other party leaders. Picture:

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ActionSA leader and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba is facing a fierce backlash after skipping the Radio 702 Johannesburg mayoral debate on Thursday, sending his party’s development planning MMC candidate, Ayanda Allie, in his place.

Other panel members included:

Helen Zille (DA);

Tlaleng Mofokeng (EFF);

Kenny Kunene (PA);

Jacob Mamabolo (ANC);

Bongani Baloyi (MK Party); and

Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster (Bosa).

Allie’s presence instead of Mashaba sparked immediate criticism from political rivals on X. Zille targeted Mashaba directly, posting: “Why do you always run away from debates? We know ...”

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo also questioned why Mashaba failed to defend his candidacy in person. “Is Allie the mayoral candidate for Joburg, seeing as she is attending mayoral debates?” Thambo asked. “Who is ActionSA’s mayoral candidate in Joburg?”

Thambo accused Mashaba of being a “coward hiding behind Allie’s skirt”, adding: “I respect her for doing what you lack the courage to do ... Black women have often carried the burdens and struggles of cowardly men in our country. Kudos to her for having the courage and ability you lack.”

Multiple candidates have deployed delegations, so why it suddenly doesn’t sit well when I do it is honestly shocking. Let’s not be selective simply because it’s ActionSA. Voters are respected by delivering services, not by debating. Results speak louder than debates — Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader and Joburg mayoral candidate

Rise Mzansi national chairperson Vuyiswa Ramokgopa urged debate hosts to ban proxies, insisting that only mayoral candidates be allowed to participate.

“It’s called a ‘mayoral’ debate for a reason,” she said. “It’s like a job interview. You can’t send a proxy to stand in for you at a job interview for one of the most important jobs in the country. Unacceptable and disrespectful to the voters, to be honest.”

As the online backlash grew, Mashaba hit back at critics, defending his decision to delegate Allie. “ActionSA is not a family business but a political party that unleashes and respects talent,” he said, adding that Allie was doing an “amazing job”.

Mashaba also argued that he did not want to share the platform with certain opponents. “Just imagine that I am expected to debate with habitual liars,” he said. “I have my integrity to protect. I’m on public record that I can’t be in the same room with Helen Zille.”

He rejected claims he disrespected the event by not showing up, adding that delegating representatives was standard practice in politics. “I am not undermining any platform. I send a delegation when invited. That is called respecting the invitation.

“Multiple candidates have deployed delegations, so why it suddenly doesn’t sit well when I do it is honestly shocking. Let’s not be selective simply because it’s ActionSA. Voters are respected by delivering services, not by debating. Results speak louder than debates.”

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