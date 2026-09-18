Ready D withdraws mayoral candidacy ahead of POC reunion event

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Just more than a week after announcing he was stepping into politics, DJ Ready D, real name Deon Daniels, has changed his tune.

A statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Friday revealed the legendary hip-hop star and radio presenter has withdrawn his mayoral and ward councillor candidacies and resigned from the People’s Movement for Change (PMC).

“After careful consideration, Deon has chosen to focus his time and energy on the areas that have defined his work for decades: music, culture, the creative industries, youth development, education and community engagement. He remains committed to bringing people together and creating meaningful opportunities and has decided to continue making that contribution outside party politics,” read the statement.

The statement added that should his name remain on ballot papers under the IEC’s applicable rules and deadlines, it would not change his decision to withdraw or indicate he is continuing his campaign.

“We recognise that a change of this nature can raise questions, particularly for clients and partners who have entrusted us with their projects, events and collaborations. We value that trust and remain committed to honouring confirmed professional engagements and agreed commitments, with the care, professionalism and respect these relationships deserve.”

While Ready D may still be determined to continue his commitment to working in communities, music and entertainment remain his pulse.

Having been with KFM since July last year, and paused his gig at the radio station to focus on his campaign, his fans expect to hear him back on air soon.

His withdrawal comes ahead of his hip-hop group Prophets of Da City (POC) set to be honoured at the WOMAD X POC: A historic Reunion in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Black Entrepreneurs Alliance (BEA) CEO Refilwe Monageng will bestow the BEA Humanitarian Award on the artist.

“We are deeply humbled to receive his award here in Cape Town; the group’s mission has always been to bring truth to power, and this recognition validates the path we walked. We look forward to this historic award presentation with our fans,” Ready D said.

TimesLIVE