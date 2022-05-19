Flag project had ’unintended consequences’, says presidency minister Mondli Gungubele

The presidency has acknowledged that exorbitant expenditure on a national flag project could leave a bitter taste for many when considered against the backdrop of poverty.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday said the project has had unintended consequences.

“Of course we also acknowledge the fact that in terms of the figure and how a flag can be misunderstood against the background of poverty, it stands to create unintended consequences,” he said.

Gungubele told TimesLIVE the cabinet approved the project in principle but it never dealt with its costs as cabinet does not consider finances when dealing with policies.

“A cabinet resolution specifically said we should separate monies from the principle of approving the flag,” he said.

But the flag's message was critical in the sense it would sustain the memorisation of the history of the country, and promote tourism and a number of other spin-offs, he added.